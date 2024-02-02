Liverpool owner John W Henry has been told that his dreams of bringing Kylian Mbappe to Anfield are not as far-fetched as previously seen with a former star outlining exactly how Mo Salah can play his part in helping to land the world superstar.

The PSG superstar has entered the final five months of his contract at the Parc des Princes and speculation over his future is seriously heating up as a result. Regarded by many as the best player in the world right now, the next move Mbappe makes has already drawn serious column inches and widespread speculation.

To that end, reports in both his native France and in Spain strongly suggest a move to long-time suitors, Real Madrid, looks the most likely outcome. The player’s entourage, however, have moved to deny reports he has already agreed terms on a pre-contract agreement to move to the Bernabeu.

There is also apparent interest from Liverpool, who Mbappe remains a long-time admirer of and has regularly flirted with a move to Anfield over the years. And while the exit of Jurgen Klopp seriously dampens their chances, you would assume, that’s not even to mention the astronominical wages the player would command, that surely means any talk of a move to Anfield is all pie in the sky.

Furthermore, an extension to his deal at PSG cannot be discounted either. Mbappe has made clear his wish to make a decision once the current season reaches a climax and has refused to rule out a new deal to keep him in the French capital.

PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his team’s plans to extend Mbappe’s deal.

PSG superstar yet to decide on his future

Al-Khelaifi seems to think both his mutual respect for Mbappe and his patience will be rewarded, telling RMC Sport: “For me, he is the best player in the world, that’s the truth at this moment in time.

“I have a good relationship with Kylian, he is a big player, personality and man. He said after the Trophee du Champions game, he has an agreement with me. I don’t want to get it out there.

“He knows what it is. He’s 25 years old, still young but the best player in the world. He’s going to win lots of trophies with the club and with the national team too. For the next 10 years or so.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”

All that, of course, plays into Mbappe’s hands and wherever he signs next, he can likely expect to match his current £700,000 a week wages.

While many would rate those demands simply way beyond Liverpool’s reach, especially given their current top earner Mo Salah earns approximately half that amount, a former Reds star has outlined exactly how they can make the impossible become possible.

John Henry told how he can mastermind Mbappe to Liverpool transfer

Indeed, Reds owner Henry was reported last month as having made it his personal mission to bring Mbappe to Anfield this summer and that he had drawn up plans over how to make that dream become a reality.

And according to Don Hutchison the formula is simple: sell Salah to Saudi Arabia and give the entire windfall to entice Mbappe.

“How much money have we got?” Hutchison asked on ESPN before he was told that they could be getting £150m for Salah in the summer.

Hutchison then added: “Mbappe. Free transfer. Give him the £150m. Boom, that’s a statement signing!

“Or, if you want to go a cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen. He is in amazing form.

“If you have got unlimited money, then it’s Mbappe. If you want to go the cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen.”

Meanwhile, fresh reports in Spain have stated Real Madrid believe they are closer than every to the signing of Mbappe and are ‘more determined than ever’ to ‘strengthen its squad with the incorporation of the talented French striker’.

And now their push to sign Mbappe is finally set to be rewarded with the end now in sight for their long pursuit.

Sounds like Hutchison and his grand plan to offer Mbappe that £150m Salah windfall is over before it even began.

