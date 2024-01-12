Kylian Mbappe: Magical Liverpool coup gathers pace, as Real Madrid turn to two alternatives and Klopp learns eye-watering wage demands

Liverpool are in constant contact with the representatives of Kylian Mbappe and have learned how steep his weekly wages will be, while chief transfer rival Real Madrid are losing hope and turning to two superstar alternatives, according to reports.

French outlet FootMercato claimed on January 7 that Real Madrid and Mbappe had struck an agreement over moving to Spain at the end of the season. However, those suggestions have subsequently proven to be untrue, or at the very least slightly premature.

Indeed, Spanish outlet AS report Real Madrid are yet to secure any form of agreement over the blockbuster free agent pick-up. What’s more, they claimed Real have set a January 15 deadline to hear back from the French icon.

That leaves Mbappe with less than three days to make up his mind on a career-defining seitch. The 25-year-old is out of contract at season’s end and the one-year option in his PSG deal is at the discretion of the player, not the club.

Liverpool have remarkably emerged as a contender to snap up Mbappe if Real fail to land their man. On that front, speculation from various sections of the media is beginning to suggest a move to Anfield could take shape.

Firstly, Reds owner, John W. Henry, has reportedly made signing Mbappe his personal mission. There’s also been suggestions Mbappe is a huge fan of Klopp and the style of play his Liverpool side adopt.

Secondly, French publication L’Equipe reported Liverpool are in constant contact with Mbappe’s camp. The contact between the Reds and Mbappe’s representatives is long-standing and is showing no signs of fizzling out.

Thirdly, multiple reports claim Real are slowly losing hope of signing Mbappe and have begun to explore alternative moves.

What’s more, signing a more recognised striker rather than Mbappe who prefers the left wing role may actually suit the make-up of Real’s current squad.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are yet to sign an adequate successor to Karim Benzema and already have Vinicius Jr. for their left flank.

Real Madrid turning to Osimhen and Haaland

FootballTransfers state Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is now viewed as a more suitable signing by ‘senior figures’ within Real.

Elsewhere, AS state Real would be prepared to activate Erling Haaland’s release clause at season’s end. Overseas clubs can reportedly sign Haaland for £86m via a two-tiered release clause that becomes active next summer.

If Real don’t get the response they hope for from Mbappe by January 15, Liverpool’s chances of completing a magical coup will soar.

One obvious barrier to a deal is the astronomical wages Mbappe will command. Reds owners FSG aren’t particularly known for splashing the cash with reckless abandon.

Two figures cited for Mbappe wage demands – both are huge

On that front, the Telegraph state Mbappe would seek a gigantic package that would see him paid £64.5 million per year. That would equate to an eye-watering £1.24m per week.

Clearly, Liverpool won’t sanction a deal of that size, even for a player of Mbappe’s calibre. Doing so would take a sledgehammer to their wage structure and breed resentment in their squad.

However, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo suggested a compromise could be made that would see Mbappe pocket £700,000-a-week.

That would still make Mbappe by far Liverpool’s highest earner and fitting the forward into Liverpool’s wage bracket would appear to be a conundrum that doesn’t have an obvious answer for the time being.

One way Liverpool could potentially make the deal work is by reluctantly selling Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad verbally offered £150m for the Egyptian last summer and further bids – not just from Al-Ittihad – are expected when the season ends.

