Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool 2027 transfer in record-breaking fee claim emerges as Real Madrid reach sale decision

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have made contact about bringing Kylian Mbappe to Anfield, according to a journalist, as the Real Madrid striker’s recent comments on a potential move to the Reds come to light.

Mbappe has been on the books of Madrid since the summer of 2024, when he joined on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international striker has scored 94 goals and given 14 assists in 111 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid so far in his career.

While Mbappe’s personal numbers are great, the striker has failed to lead Madrid to LaLiga or Champions League triumph in the past two seasons.

There have also been doubts raised about whether Mbappe is compatible with Vinicius Junior in the same team.

The 27-year-old, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2029, but Liverpool are trying to seal a deal for him in 2027, according to Spanish journalist Francois Gallardo.

Gallardo, who has almost 49,000 followers on X, has claimed that Liverpool have made contact with Mbappe’s mother and agent, Fayza Lamari.

The journalist told Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Defensa Central: “Several Premier League teams are interested in Kylian Mbappe, but the player’s priority is Liverpool.

“They have already contacted Fayza Lamari in recent weeks.

“The player doesn’t feel loved or supported in the Real Madrid dressing room and that makes him uncomfortable.

“The transfer fee would be between 200 and 250 million euros.”

Defensa Central has noted that ‘Real Madrid have no intention of letting go of one of the most important players in their squad, and any negotiation would have to reach extraordinary figures.’

If Liverpool are to pay Madrid €250million (£212m, $281m) for Mbappe, then the Frenchman would become the most expensive signing in football history.

Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for €222m (£188m, $249m) is the current world record.

Gallardo wrote on his X account at 8:39am on October 6: “WORLD EXCLUSIVE Kylian Mbappe is angry and disappointed with Real Madrid.

“He has made the decision to leave the club in the summer of 2027, and Real Madrid is not going to stand in his way.

“His next destination is in the Premier League

“End boom! And if not, prove me wrong”

The journalist added on Linea de Cal that Madrid plan to sign Michael Olise from Bayern Munich should Mbappe move to Liverpool in 2027.

🚨 Kylian Mbappé fichará por el Liverpool en 2027 El traspaso se cerraría entorno a los 250 millones de euros y su sustituto en el Real Madrid será Michael Olise François Gallardo dio la exclusiva ayer en Línea de Cal https://t.co/C6Ap6dNjrn — Línea de Cal (@linea_d_cal) October 6, 2026

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Kylian Mbappe almost joined Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp

So far, Gallardo is the only journalist claiming that Liverpool have made a move for Mbappe.

We need other sources to back this claim before we can read more into this.

Mbappe is the crown jewel for Madrid, and it is hard to see the Spanish and European giants sell him anytime soon.

Madrid president Florentino Perez personally worked for years to get a deal done for Mbappe.

While it is true that the Frenchman has not led Madrid to LaLiga or the Champions League in the past two seasons, things could change under manager Jose Mourinho this campaign.

Mbappe, though, recently said that he was close to joining Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp was in charge of the Merseyside club.

When Mbappe was playing for AS Monaco, there were talks with Klopp on board a private jet over the south of France.

Mbappe told The Athletic on September 22: “It was while I was playing in Monaco.

“I had to take a decision. And yes, I was close to Liverpool.

My mum was a big fan of Jurgen Klopp and the favourite destination for my mum was Liverpool.

“She wanted me to go there.

“I didn’t listen because I wanted to play in my city, Paris.

“I didn’t want to leave my country before I was someone.

“But yes, my mum was always saying ‘Liverpool – you’re going to be there, playing at Anfield, it’s going to be insane for you.’ I was like, ‘OK!’

“She went there (for) the first step of the negotiations.

“She went to the city, she went to the stadium, she met the people.

“She was like, ‘It’s a wonderful club, everybody’s so kind, it’s a family club, a big club.’

“She went to Anfield and fell in love with it.

“She watched a few games alone, to feel the atmosphere, because she wanted to imagine me in this stadium.

“All the time we were talking. ‘What do you think, Mum?’.

“She’d say, ‘For me, you have to go to Liverpool. I said, ‘OK, OK, OK!’ because Jurgen Klopp was an amazing manager.

“I met him and had a wonderful relationship with him. I had big respect for him.”

Mbappe continued: “I remember we were on the plane and we were turning around and around in the air while he was explaining his project.

“I said, ‘You don’t need to convince me. You’re Jurgen Klopp, it’s Liverpool, a great club, so of course if I’m here, I have some interest. But I have other things, other projects, that are also good.’

“I said to him, ‘Whatever decision I take is going to be a good decision because we are talking about some of the biggest clubs in the world.’

“It’s a funny story. But in the end I took the decision to go to PSG because for me, born and raised in Paris, there was no better feeling than to show I could be a star in my home town.”

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