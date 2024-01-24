Kylian Mbappe is described as a very serious transfer option for Liverpool

Liverpool have been told they cannot be discounted from an incredible deal to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, with one iconic former star outlining how a deal could be done and why his arrival would be viewed as “game-changing” for Jurgen Klopp.

The PSG superstar is in the final six months of his contract at the Parc des Princes, and it remains uncertain where at this point in time he will be playing his football next season. Regarded by many as the best player in the world right now, everything Mbappe does and says with regards to his future has become something of headline news.

Indeed, there have been claims and counter-claims over a summer move to Real Madrid, which while have been strongly denied, do look a hihgly likely option.

To that end, the world-famous and original Ronaldo let slip why he thinks the 25-year-old global phenomenen could well end up plying his trade at the Bernabeu next season.

However, with wage demands that will make your eyes water – the player is currently on a deal worth an estimated £700,000 a week in Paris – the player appears in no rush to decide his next move.

And with denials being made about an agreement to join Real Madrid, the door remains possible that an extended stay at Paris Saint-Germain may yet be on the cards.

Understandably, PSG are clearly not willing to part with the player without a fight and the French giants’ president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his team’s plans to retain Mbappe’s services.

“For me, he is the best player in the world, that’s the truth at this moment in time,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

READ MORE: Mbappe, Haaland, Bellingham and the 16 most valuable footballers in the world

Kylian Mbappe next club: Liverpool told they have transfer chance

Al-Khelaifi continued: “I have a good relationship with Kylian, he is a big player, personality and man. He said after the Trophee du Champions game, he has an agreement with me. I don’t want to get it out there.

“He knows what it is. He’s 25 years old, still young but the best player in the world. He’s going to win lots of trophies with the club and with the national team too. For the next ten years or so.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”

Despite claims it is a 50/50 fight for Mbappe’s signature, there are a third – albeit less-fancied horse – in this particular transfer race.

And while Liverpool are not seen as having the finances to bring Mbappe to Anfield – their current top earner, Mo Salah, is on an estimated £350,000 a week, half of what Mbappe currently earns – reports have claimed owner John W Henry will stop at nothing to bring the superstar to Anfield.

And with Klopp seemingly prepared to ‘offer Mbappe the Anfield throne’, there is a very small, but growing, pool of people who believe Mbappe could end up on Merseyside.

Reds icon tips superstar to make Reds move

One of those who reckons a move to Anfield could yet materialise is former Reds star Jan Molby; the Dane still remaining something of a cult hero on Merseyside for those lucky enough to see him patrol their midfield in the 1980s.

He reckons that, while the deal will be a financial stretch, he is ruling nothing out at this stage and reckons his arrival would be game-changing for both Liverpool and the Premier League.

“I’m a little bit sceptical, yes he’s available on a free transfer but there are still significant wages to be paid and I don’t know if Liverpool would be prepared to do that,” Molby told FourFourTwo.

“We saw with Mohamed Salah that they paused for a second, before deciding it was the right move to give him what he wanted and what he was worth [a new long-term deal in July 2022].

“I’d love to see Kylian Mbappe; it’d be a game changer, but whether it’s going to happen I’m a little bit sceptical.”

With Mbappe still debating his own future and seemingly waiting to see what PSG’s final contract offer is to him, journalist Ben Jacobs has also provided a timely update on the saga.

And he insists that for any club wishing to sign Mbappe, they will need to get on board with the player’s wish to play for his country at the Paris Olympics later this year.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘Kylian Mbappe is intent on playing at both Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games in Paris. His appearance at both if fit might seem like a given, but only Paris Saint-Germain have to date committed to Mbappe playing at both tournaments as part of their renewal offer.

‘Mbappe is yet to decide on his future and has pledged to tell PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi first once he has decided. PSG’s renewal offer is worth around €70m-gross per-year and relatively similar to the existing contract Mbappe is on.

‘Real Madrid are also strongly exploring signing Mbappe on a free transfer this summer, although reports of a deal already being agreed have been publicly denied by the Mbappe camp. Real sources also insist no January deadline was provided for Mbappe to make a decision.’

France superstar wants to play at Paris Olympics

Jacobs continued: ‘Mbappe views playing at the Olympic Games in Paris as a dealbreaker, but Real Madrid have not yet given the green light. Nonetheless, Thierry Henry is planning to select Mbappe, and unconcerned at this stage about his appearance being potentially blocked.

‘But appearing at Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games will see Mbappe absent from his club for June, July and August when training camps and post-tournament rest is factored in. Mid-to-late August is likely the earliest Mbappe would be able to play domestic football again, and should it be at a new club then he will have had no pre-season (important more for chemistry than fitness in this context) or bedding in time.

‘There is a reluctance from Real to sign Mbappe and pay his substantial wage during a period he won’t be with the club, potentially leading to any contract being dated for later over the summer.’

Per reports, Mbappe’s latest contract offer from PSG will be worth around £1.2m per week. Real, by contrast want to pay the player a basic £500,000 a week, with his salary supplemented by advertising and endorsements.

Were Liverpool to seriously make a move of their own, it is likely their approach to him would be of a similar nature, but even then, the club will have to think long and hard over a deal and the reality is that the practicalities around it deem it highly unlikely.

DON’T MISS: Leeds ‘awaiting Liverpool call’ with double Anfield transfer raid tipped and deal for £20m-rated star ‘agreed’