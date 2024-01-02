Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool become ‘most dangerous’ contenders in stunning twist, as Real Madrid overtaken

There has been a significant update on the future of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, with reports in France claiming Liverpool are now the frontrunners to sign him, having overtaken Real Madrid in the transfer chase.

Mbappe was banished from the PSG first team early in the season after stating he would not be activating the option to extend his contract with the club from 2024 to 2025. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was angered by the forward’s comments and decided not to let him train or play with the squad as a result.

Eventually, after face-to-face talks between the pair, the situation was salvaged and Mbappe returned to the starting eleven. He immediately showed his worth by netting seven goals in his first five appearances of the campaign.

At this point, it was thought that Mbappe and PSG would agree a new contract that would protect his transfer value through a huge release clause. But that deal still has not materialised, and with the 25-year-old’s contract set to expire in the summer, he is now free to negotiate a deal with one of PSG’s European rivals ahead of a free transfer.

Madrid have generally been viewed as Mbappe’s most likely next club, due to his admiration for them and the fact they almost always compete for the biggest trophies. But Los Blancos have failed to snare him on several occasions in the past, and that could happen again later this year.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Liverpool have burst ahead of Madrid in the pursuit for the world-class goalscorer. Jurgen Klopp’s side are considered ‘the most credible and dangerous’ candidate by PSG when it comes to them potentially losing Mbappe.

There are several reasons why Liverpool may surprisingly have the upper hand over Madrid. The first is that the player’s mother, Fayza Lamari, is understood to be a big fan of the Reds.

Secondly, there is already a good relationship between Klopp and Mbappe. On December 1, L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi explained why Liverpool can be considered firm candidates to land Mbappe in what would be a game-changing transfer.

Liverpool serious about Kylian Mbappe move

“Liverpool wanted him when he was playing for Monaco,” Tanzi said. “Klopp went to see him and they were negotiating while they were on the plane.

“The relationship between him, Liverpool, and Klopp is there. I think they have a chance.

“If Madrid decide to let him go, and they don’t want him anymore, I think Liverpool have a chance.”

It is clear that Mbappe would be an absolutely brilliant signing for Liverpool. He is arguably the best player in the world, having netted 233 goals in 282 games for PSG and also helped France to win trophies such as the World Cup and UEFA Nations League.

Mbappe has yet to emulate his idol Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d’Or, though he could achieve that dream by shining at Anfield.

