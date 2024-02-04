Kylian Mbappe: Radio silence from PSG suggests mega move has finally been agreed for Real Madrid, Liverpool target

Kylian Mbappe could finally be on his way to Real Madrid

Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer.

Reports emerged in early January claiming that the France striker had finally agreed to end all the speculation surrounding his future by agreeing a move to the LaLiga giants, although that was very quickly denied by PSG.

However, since the latest news broke on Mbappe on Saturday evening, initially via Le Parisien, there has been no response from the Ligue 1 outfit to date.

Read into that what you will, but ESPN sources state that Mbappe had been offered a contract by Madrid and that he is expected to announce his decision to join the 14-time European champions next week.

But those same sources did add that while the 25-year-old frontman has not yet informed PSG or Real Madrid, his decision has been taken.

It’s also reported that Mbappe’s desire to be allowed to play with France in the Olympic Games on home soil in the summer will be an important part of the negotiations with Madrid.

And, given Mbappe’s previous U-turn over a move to the Bernabéu in 2022, there is always the possibility that he could change his mind until the deal is actually signed by both parties.

But at this stage, his move to Madrid does look like it will finally happen this summer.

The news will come as a monumental blow to Liverpool, who are looking to make Mbappe a statement signing for whoever replaces Jurgen Klopp as boss at the end of the season.

Reds owner John Henry wants the Frenchman to replace Saudi Arabia-linked Anfield legend Mo Salah on Merseyside but is now likely to have to look elsewhere to fill that potentially massive void.

PSG still throwing everything at keeping Mbappe

For their part, PSG have been doing every in their power to convince Mbappe to extend his stay in Paris.

ESPN adds that they offered the attacker a pay rise on his €72million gross salary, but their proposal was rebuffed. And by opting to leave the club on a free transfer, Mbappe will also be opting out of bonuses that amount to around €100m.

His wages at Madrid are also expected to be half of what he currently earns at PSG, which indicates that he values Real’s status and playing in the famous white shirt as much more prestigious than turning out for the Ligue 1 giants every week.

Mbappe is known to have grown up idolising Bernabeu legends Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo and has always dreamt of playing for Madrid.

And it appears that dream is one big step close to finally coming to fruition, if these latest reports do hold any weight.

It just remains to be seen whether PSG, as they did last time, issue another denial but their silence so far could well indicate that a statement from their star men over his future is imminent.

PSG have also prepared for this scenario by lining up AC Milan’s highly-rated winger Rafael Leao as Mbappe’s long-term replacement.

The Portugal attacker has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League in the past, with Manchester United and Arsenal both named as potential suitors.

The 24-year-old is a natural left-winger and would be a straight swap for Mbappe. However, Milan reportedly want an offer of €175m (£149m) before they would even consider a sale.

