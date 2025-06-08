Kylian Mbappe has shared his opinion of “top talent” Florian Wirtz as he closes in on a transfer to Liverpool and with reports in Germany now claiming the move can be ‘considered done’, while the Real Madrid superstar has snubbed Mo Salah in naming who he thinks should win the Ballon d’Or.

The Reds have wasted little time in strengthening their title-winning squad and look ready to shatter their transfer record with a club-record transfer for Wirtz closing on. While Liverpool have seen two offers declined for the 22-year-old by Bayer Leverkusen, the move to Anfield now looks a question of when, rather than if, with a third bid for his services expected to do the trick.

Indeed, Arne Slot’s side have really pushed the boat out to land Wirtz. Not only will the Germany playmaker cost a club record deal – likely to be in the region of €140m (£118m, $160m) – they are also prepared to pay him a vast £340,000 a week salary, ensuring he instantly becomes one of their highest-earning stars of all time.

With a full and total agreement now imminent, reports in Germany this weekend have now declared the transfer as ‘considered done’, with details also emerging on when a medical could take place.

READ MORE 🔴 Florian Wirtz transfer to Liverpool ‘considered done’ with gargantuan contract agreed, medical date set

And having been promised the chance to become Liverpool’s new No.10 next season, Mbappe, the France captain who could come up against Wirtz on Sunday afternoon in the Europa League third/fourth place play-off, has given his take on the player.

“He is a top talent and I think Germany can consider itself lucky to have a player like him,” Mbappe, who himself has been linked with Liverpool in the past, Mbappe told the media. “I like him and I enjoy watching him play.

“It looks like he’ll move this summer. Then we’ll see how things go for him and if he can still improve. But he’s a really good player…”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Gary Neville drops Florian Wirtz verdict for Liverpool as pundit admits ‘surprise’ at fee

Mbappe snubs Mo Salah in Ballon d’Or conversation

While Mbappe himself hasn’t yet been able to call Liverpool his home turf, he will no doubt watch with interest to see how Wirtz handles the move to Merseyside next season and beyond.

Often having been asked about his opinion of the Reds, a team he has often flirted with in the past, Mbappe has also been asked about who he thinks should win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

The race to win the award, handed out to the best player in the world on an annual basis, was once led by Salah off the back of his outrageous season on Merseyside.

But as Liverpool saw hopes of winning the Champions League ended, so too did Salah’s apparent hopes of winning the Ballon d’Or. And with the Reds’ conquerors, PSG, ultimately lifting the trophy, Mbappe has given his backing to their talismanic star, Ousmane Dembele, of claiming hr crown.

“Would I vote for Dembele? Yes,” was Mbappe’s emphatic response. “Is there really any need to explain?

“We’re talking about (Lamine) Yamal and Dembele, I’m going for Dembele. It’s very clear!

“Things are evolving very quickly, as the last few winners have shown. We weren’t talking about certain players who ultimately won. Is it September?

“A lot will happen between now and then, but today we’re talking about Ousmane and Lamine. That’s why I responded.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Huge clue signing No 2 is imminent; Ekitike move ON

With Jeremie Frimpong already in the bag, a huge clue has been dropped that Liverpool summer signing number two is on the verge of being announced – but it won’t be Wirtz.

That’s after Hungary released a well-worded statement clearing Milos Kerkez from their upcoming international – and in a move that all-but confirms a transfer to Anfield is imminent for the Bournemouth star.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed one recent Liverpool signing now wants OUT this summer, with the transfer journalist revealing why the decision has been reached, along with where he’s expected to go.

And finally, a gap in valuations between Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike has presented the Reds with a golden opportunity to pinch the transfer, with the Blues now strongly considering a move for an alternative, cheaper option instead.

A look at what Florian Wirtz will bring to Liverpool