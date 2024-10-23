La Liga scouting trip successful for Liverpool despite French star being on wrong end of thrashing

Liverpool were left impressed by transfer target Loic Bade during Sevilla’s recent clash against Barcelona, even though his side ended up losing 5-1, it has been claimed.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Bade by sending a scout to watch him in action against Barcelona on Sunday. While it was a day to forget for Sevilla fans, Bade added to his growing reputation by putting in another solid performance.

The centre-back was ‘the best of his team in the defensive department’ and even registered a great assist. After Sevilla had already gone 4-0 down, Bade picked out Stanis Idumbo with a fantastic 60-yard pass, and the attacker went on to finish.

While Bade will clearly be very frustrated with the result, AS state that he is the next player in line to leave Sevilla in a big transfer, with Liverpool circling.

The Reds need to sign a younger centre-half who can eventually succeed from Virgil van Dijk, even if the Dutchman pens a new contract, and they have identified 24-year-old Bade as an ideal solution.

The report adds that Bade could have left Sevilla over the summer, but interested clubs Stuttgart and Roma could not convince him to join.

Given their illustrious history and standing as one of the biggest clubs in the world, Liverpool should be able to prise the Frenchman away from Sevilla.

Bade a concrete option for Liverpool

On Saturday, TEAMtalk revealed that Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. But with Inter Milan accelerating their pursuit of Tah, Liverpool are eyeing up Bade and Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio as alternative signings.

As Sporting always want a premium price to sell their best players, there is good reason to suggest that Bade will be cheaper to sign than Inacio.

The 2024 France Olympics star has a €60million (£50m / $65m) release clause in his contract, but Sevilla are open to selling him for much less than that. It emerged last week that the La Liga outfit are ready to do business at just €30m (£25m, $32m) as they could do with the money.

Bayern Munich are also in the mix, though Liverpool are understood to be at the front of the queue to land Bade.

It is important to note that the player has already had one spell in England, as he was loaned to Nottingham Forest in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Bade never managed to force his way into the Forest side, but he has developed hugely since then and is now one of the best defensive prospects in La Liga.

The former Rennes man will likely be rotated for the first couple of years of his Liverpool career, should he officially arrive at Anfield.

That is because Arne Slot’s side are confident they can tie down Van Dijk to a new deal, with his current terms due to expire next summer.

Liverpool also have Ibrahima Konate at the back, and he could form a strong defensive partnership with Bade once Van Dijk does decide to retire.

Liverpool transfers: Leeds link, Alexander-Arnold salary

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has reportedly emerged as a loan target for Leeds United ahead of the January window opening.

Morton remained on Merseyside in the summer as Slot wanted to take a look at him, but the 21-year-old has only featured once and needs more game time.

Leeds are expected to make an approach for Morton in the near future as they look to bolster their midfield ranks for their promotion push.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool academy just like Morton, but his future is uncertain.

Liverpool believe they have a good chance of finalising a new contract with the right-back, however Real Madrid are aiming to prevent such a deal.

Reports claim Madrid are ready to offer Alexander-Arnold a huge five-year contract worth £75m (around £288,000 a week).

IN FOCUS – Loic Bade career timeline