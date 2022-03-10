Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana admitted he’d never heard about Luis Diaz before the winger arrived at Anfield amid a series of huge compliments.

Liverpool acted fast to snap up the lively Colombian from FC Porto last month. Interest from Man Utd and Tottenham spurred the Reds into action to avoid missing out on a player who has hit the ground running on Merseyside.

Indeed, Luis Diaz has received universal acclaim for the dangerous displays he has produced thus far. At a cost of an initial £37.5m, the 25-year-old is already shaping up to be yet another incredible piece of business from Liverpool’s recruitment team.

What makes Diaz’s seamless transition into English football all the more impressive is the sheer number of factors not in his favour.

Diaz is not a native English speaker and through joining in January, had no pre-season to bed in. What’s more, he has fearsome competition for places in the form of Sadio Mane specifically on the left wing. Yet against the odds, Diaz has been a revelation.

One player who can’t quite believe how quickly Diaz has bedded in is Adam Lallana.

Lallana taken aback by Luis Diaz impact

The Brighton veteran labelled Diaz the best player on the pitch after observing him during the EFL Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Furthermore, when speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Lallana explained why Diaz’s early Liverpool feats are so impressive.

Lallana said (via the Liverpool Echo): “I still can’t believe how well Diaz has settled, having been a player that has gone to Liverpool and knowing how difficult it was to settle.

“I am not sure what Diaz’s English is like. But coming from a different country in January, and to play the way he has played, is absolutely phenomenal.

“I was at Wembley, to see how he performed, I think he was Liverpool’s best player and most dynamic.

“I actually feel a little embarrassed that I hadn’t heard about him before. That just shows the level of recruitment at Liverpool.

“They have been spot on in that kind of £50million bracket. With Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota. They have just got it right.”

Lallana will have the opportunity to see what Diaz is made of first-hand on Saturday. Liverpool travel to Brighton for the lunchtime kick-off with hopes high of turning up the heat on league leaders Man City.

Gomez reaches painful Liverpool decision

Meanwhile, Liverpool are facing up to the likelihood of losing Joe Gomez this summer with the defender now reportedly looking to force his exit at Anfield.

Since returning to action from a knee injury this season, he has fallen behind Joel Matip and summer signing Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order. Virgil van Dijk is unmoveable at the top of the tree.

Subsequently, Gomez found himself the subject of January interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Gomez’s current contract runs until the summer of 2024. Accordingly, a fee of £30million has been tipped for a transfer at the end of the season.

And with speculation mounting on his future, 90min claim Gomez has now reached a painful decision. They report that the 11-cap England star will now push to depart Anfield this summer.

A factor behind that apparent decision stems from his international ambitions. Gomez has started just one league match for Liverpool this season and was deployed out of position at right-back on that occasion.

With so few minutes coming his way, Gomez reportedly feels his England aspirations are dwindling. A move away to generate more regular gametime will help both his club and international career.

