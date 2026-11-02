Chelsea step aside to allow Liverpool to complete £60m Senegalese transfer deal

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has received a huge boost in his quest to bring Lamine Camara to Anfield, with a transfer journalist revealing Chelsea’s current stance on signing the AS Monaco midfielder.

Chelsea were close to signing Camara from Monaco on the final day of the summer transfer window.

However, Monaco pulled the plug on the deal, despite an agreement being reached among all parties.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 28 that Chelsea were still interested in Camara.

On October 15, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Liverpool are compiling dossiers on Camara, who is under contract at Monaco until the summer of 2029.

The Sun reported on October 28 that Liverpool have ‘made contact’ with ‘Camara’s camp’.

‘Talks are continuing behind the scenes’, according to the report.

In early October, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs told TheCFCHub that Monaco were looking for £60m for Camara.

It has now emerged that Chelsea, who appointed Xabi Alonso as their manager in the summer of 2026, are not planning to sign Camara, which is great news for Liverpool in their quest to bring the 22-year-old midfielder to Anfield.

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Chelsea decide NOT to sign Lamine Camara

According to transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke in Football Insider, Chelsea have ‘moved on from their pursuit’ of Camara and are now focused on signing Alex Scott from Bournemouth instead in the January transfer window.

O’Rourke added: “Camara was very close to joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window before that collapsed at the eleventh hour.

“It remains to be seen if Chelsea would renew their interest in Camara, but I think they are looking at other targets instead and have moved on from that deal.

“Alex Scott, right now, is ahead of Camara on Chelsea’s list of targets for the January transfer window, that’s a deal they would like to finally get over the line.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Chelsea are so keen on Scott that they are willing to pay over £100million to Bournemouth for the midfielder.

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