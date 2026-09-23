Decision on Liverpool, Chelsea target Lamine Camara leaves clear favourite as dream transfer chosen

Monaco star Lamine Camara could sign for Liverpool after missing out on a move to Chelsea

The ‘favourite’ between Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign AS Monaco star Lamine Camara has reportedly become clear.

In the summer, Chelsea moved ahead of several sides in the race to sign Camara, who was identified as a leading target to replace Manchester City newbie Enzo Fernandez.

On deadline day, Chelsea sanctioned Fernandez’s £125m move to Man City, partly because they looked likely to sign Camara before the transfer window closed.

However, Monaco dramatically closed the door on Camara leaving at the last minute, thus leaving Chelsea with limited midfield options ahead of January.

Understandably, Chelsea were left raging at this development, and we have since reported that they face competition from Liverpool for Camara heading into January.

And Liverpool could now have a free run at signing Camara in January.

Chelsea reach decision on Lamine Camara with ‘dream’ signing chosen

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea have now decided to ‘end their interest’ in Camara because they are ‘not prepared to do a deal with Monaco anytime soon’.

Therefore, Liverpool can now be seen as the ‘favourites’ to sign Camara, while Chelsea have already moved onto other targets.

The report also says Bournemouth standout Alex Scott has been their ‘dream’ target for ‘some time’, while Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is another ‘preferred target’.

A source for the outlet explained: “Chelsea have been discussing a few options.

“Wijnaldum’s name came up, but the unanimous feeling at board level was to wait to see what possibilities will be there in January, with Scott and Wharton the preferred targets.”

Scott has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders, so it is hardly surprising that Bournemouth are keen to keep their prized asset.

Bournemouth have been trying to get Scott to sign a new contract to extend his deal beyond 2028, and we have reported that they are adamant that they will not sell the midfielder for anything less than £100m.

Speaking in the summer, former Chelsea player and coach Jody Morris named two ideal candidates to replace Fernandez.

Morris told Genting Casino: “Who could replace Enzo Fernandez? It’s a difficult choice.

“Roméo Lavia has just completed his first 90 minutes in pre-season, and they clearly like his ability on the ball. It wouldn’t surprise me if they targeted someone like Alex Scott or Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace.

“If Enzo leaves, I don’t think we would be left short. It isn’t an absolute necessity to spend another £80-100 million on a midfielder.

“We have enough depth, Reece James can play in there, and Lavia will feature heavily if he stays fit. Still, the recruitment team might look at Wharton or Scott, it wouldn’t surprise me.”