Liverpool to repeat superb £50m signing as agreement struck

Liverpool could repeat the successful signing of Luis Diaz by bringing forward the capture of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara to January, according to a trusted Anfield reporter.

Liverpool hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s talks for Diaz in January 2022, signing the left winger in a €60m (£50m) deal. The transfer proved to be a masterstroke, as Diaz went on to become one of the club’s best and most exciting forwards.

Diaz was not always the most effective in front of goal, but he did manage 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 games to help Liverpool win the Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool sold the Colombian for a profit in July 2025, as he joined Bayern Munich for £65.5m.

The Reds have made Monaco star Camara a top midfield target for 2027, and The Athletic’s James Pearce was asked about the 22-year-old during an interview with The Redmen TV.

Pearce suggested Liverpool could fast-forward their swoop for Camara to January, in a move which would see rivals Chelsea lose out.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if something similar happened [to the Diaz signing] in terms of someone who was on the list for the summer,” the journalist said.

“I think what happens with Lamine Camara at Monaco will be interesting, because we know that had Liverpool decided to buy a senior midfielder last summer, that he probably would have been the one.

“Say if [Alexis] Mac Allister had turned around and said he wanted to go, I think that would’ve been the most likely outcome, that Mac Allister went and Camara came in.

“But, of course, there’s so many moving parts in terms of what does the player want, what do the club he’s at at the minute want in terms of are they determined to keep hold of him until the summer.”

Earlier this week, fellow Liverpool journalist Lewis Steele claimed there could already be an agreement in place between Liverpool and Camara over personal terms.

He said: “Lamine Camara is a name that just won’t go away and even Chelsea sources I’ve spoke[n] to believe Liverpool may have a deal in place with the player.

“With [Dominik] Szoboszlai & [Ryan] Gravenberch picking up injuries, Trey Nyoni being brilliant but only 19, you do wonder if this is one [Julian] Ward could bring forward.”

Liverpool working on Lamine Camara swoop

Liverpool have been tipped to start the bidding for Camara at £42m, whereas Monaco aim to bring in €70m (£58m) when selling him.

Liverpool have already completed the ‘groundwork’ on a potential deal for the Senegalese. Chelsea came very close to landing him on summer deadline day, but Liverpool have strongly entered the race since then.

Andoni Iraola’s side have also received the ‘go-ahead’ from Monaco to make a move for Camara, as per Football Insider.

Alex Scott is another midfielder on Liverpool’s shortlist, and they joined Chelsea and Arsenal in making contact for the English talent recently.

But we revealed on October 30 that Chelsea are firmly leading the race for Scott, which has seen Liverpool switch their focus to Camara.

Meanwhile, a £130m Liverpool target has revealed he has ‘always supported’ Manchester United in an intriguing twist.