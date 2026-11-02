£60m Liverpool swoop gets green light amid brilliant double boost

Monaco have given Liverpool their green light to complete a deal for Lamine Camara in the January transfer window, according to a report, and that is not the only boost the Reds have received.

Camara came incredibly close to joining Chelsea in the summer after they struck a €55million (then £47m) agreement with Monaco for his signing. However, the transfer collapsed at the last moment as Monaco refused to sell the central midfielder.

Monaco were only willing to sell one of Camara or striker Folarin Balogun on deadline day, and they had agreed to sell the latter to Everton.

But Balogun then backed out of the transfer, and both players ended up staying with the Ligue 1 club.

Since the summer transfer window closed, Liverpool have shortlisted Camara, Bournemouth star Alex Scott and Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha as targets as they look to strengthen their midfield.

Football Insider now claim Liverpool have been given the ‘go-ahead’ to land Camara, as Monaco are ‘ready to agree’ his sale in January.

There is a ‘willingness’ from both Camara and his club to finalise a winter transfer, with Liverpool ‘in the box seat’ to sign him.

But Monaco have raised the Senegalese’s price from £47m to £60m.

In addition to Monaco sanctioning Camara’s exit, transfer rivals Chelsea have stepped aside, allowing Liverpool to complete a deal for him.

Chelsea had previously been tipped to return for the 22-year-old after coming so close to getting him over the summer. But Anfield is now Camara’s most likely destination if he moves to the Premier League.

It was claimed on Wednesday that Liverpool have made fresh contact with the player’s camp as they try to tee up a January deal.

However, it is not all good news for Andoni Iraola’s side. As previously mentioned, they are big admirers of Scott, but we revealed last week that Chelsea have established themselves as clear frontrunners for the Englishman.

Liverpool continue to monitor Scott’s situation, though Chelsea are confident they will win the chase for his services.

Liverpool on pole for Camara as Chelsea pursue Scott

The 23-year-old will cost £100m plus add-ons in January. Bournemouth have had numerous contract offers rejected by Scott as he wants to leave his future open for a stunning move to a traditional ‘Big Six’ club.

Nmecha, meanwhile, has an €80m (£67m) release clause in his contract that becomes active next summer. Dortmund will demand €100m (£83.5m) for Nmecha in January.

Liverpool being linked with Camara, Scott and Nmecha comes amid uncertainty over Alexis Mac Allister’s future.

Mac Allister’s contract expires in June 2028, and he admitted in September that he was ‘very sad’ not to have been offered fresh terms during the summer.

But the Argentine suggested over the weekend that a new sporting director and change in ownership could see him get the contract he craves.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are accelerating a big signing for 2027, with two leading targets emerging, as per a report.