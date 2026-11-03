Liverpool ‘groundwork done’ on £58m midfield destroyer transfer as insider rates chances of January deal

Liverpool are already well down the line in their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, a respected journalist has explained, having revealed when he thinks a deal will get done and with Chelsea making their final decision on the Senegalese star.

The Reds have made a promising start under Andoni Iraola, sitting fifth in the table, albeit now nine points adrift of table-topping Arsenal following the Gunners’ controversial win at Anfield on Sunday.

But having inherited a squad lacking in certain key areas, Liverpool will never have realistically expected a title challenge of their own; instead hoping to see an upward curve under their new Spanish manager and a few fixes to those glaring issues along the way.

One area in which the Merseysiders very clearly lack is in the engine room, and conversations about finding a fix in the winter window have been held at the club’s Kirkby training complex.

And with Liverpool earmarking both Camara and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as options, specialist club journalist David Lynch believes groundwork has already been done on bringing the former to Merseyside.

Speaking on the Anfield Index YouTube channel, he said: “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they’ve already done all the groundwork on Lamine Camara. But that doesn’t mean January and €50 million, does it?”

Lynch acknowledges that January deals are often tricky to pull off and, with Monaco now understood to be demanding nearer the €70m (£58m, $78m) mark, a deal will clearly not be easy.

Asked if he can see a deal being done in January, he added: “No, I don’t think so. And I think because I just think there’s a clear case here that to add a midfielder of that profile who will come in to play a lot of games, they need to get rid of one.”

While Alexis Mac Allister is often touted as the player most likely to leave, Lynch is unsure if Iraola would sanction his departure mid-season, adding: “I don’t think there’ll be any desire to lose him.”

DON’T MISS: Lamine Camara picks between Liverpool and Chelsea as ‘series of calls’ sets up blockbuster 2027 transfer

Monaco willing to sanction Camara deal as Chelsea make decision

Despite that, reports on Monday evening revealed that the Ligue 1 side are prepared to sanction Camara’s exit, having come close to letting him join Chelsea over the summer, before the deal ultimately collapsed.

At the time, it was rumoured that Liverpool’s efforts to bring him to Anfield ultimately saw that deal collapse, though David Ornstein has since deflated those theories.

Nonetheless, Monaco appear willing to do business now, though the price will be raised from the €50m (£43m) they were willing to accept in the summer to nearer the €70m mark now, giving the Reds something to think about.

Furthermore, the latest reports claim Chelsea – raging after their summer move for the 23-year-old collapsed – have now decided to abort their plans to sign him, with Xabi Alonso’s side instead going all out for Bournemouth’s Scott, albeit with the England man now coming with an inflated £100m price tag.

The Reds’ chances of a deal were also talked up by Fabrizio Romano last month, when he claimed: “So, Liverpool are following Lamine Camara. They have been tracking him for a long time. There have been some calls regarding Alex Scott, and Liverpool have also been tracking Lamine Camara.

“What I can tell you is that Liverpool are planning to do something important in midfield in 2027, adding very good players to that area. So, these are not just back-up players. They want players who can be starters or future starters at Liverpool.”

Camara, meanwhile, has broken his silence on his failure to join Chelsea on deadline day and revealed where his mind is at with regard to a future move to the Premier League.