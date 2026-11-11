Liverpool ‘deal in place’ for £58.5m first January signing – journalist

Liverpool have reportedly forged an agreement with Monaco star Lamine Camara after learning a second transfer target is likely to join Chelsea.

Camara himself came close to signing for Chelsea on summer deadline day. The Blues agreed a €55million (then £47m) deal with Monaco and a six-year contract with the midfielder.

However, Monaco decided late on deadline day they would rather sell Folarin Balogun to Everton, which left Chelsea furious.

Balogun had a change of heart and opted against joining Everton, which meant both the striker and Camara surprisingly ended up staying at Monaco.

Following the closure of the summer window, Liverpool joined Chelsea in pursuing Camara.

The two clubs have also registered their interest in £100m-rated Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

We confirmed on October 30 that Chelsea are clear frontrunners for Scott, forcing Liverpool to step up their interest in Camara instead.

During an appearance on Anfield Index, the Daily Mail’s Liverpool reporter, Lewis Steele, was asked about the Reds’ January transfer plans.

He said: “Lamine Camara is a name that just won’t go away and even Chelsea sources I’ve spoke[n] to believe #LFC may have a deal in place with the player.

“With [Dominik] Szoboszlai & [Ryan] Gravenberch picking up injuries, Trey Nyoni being brilliant but only 19, you do wonder if this is one [Julian] Ward could bring forward.”

Returning Liverpool sporting director Ward will be looking to make a statement in January, and landing Camara would be exactly that.

Monaco have raised their asking price for the Senegalese international since the summer, from €55m to €70m (£58.5m).

Liverpool are seemingly ready to pay that higher fee to ensure they win the race for Camara this winter.

We revealed on October 15 that Liverpool have compiled dossiers on Camara and Roma’s Manu Kone as potential backup targets for Scott.

It emerged on October 28 that Liverpool had made fresh contact with Camara’s agents to try and set up a January deal.

Liverpool complete ‘groundwork’ for Lamine Camara deal

Anfield insider David Lynch suggested recently that Liverpool have likely ‘done all the groundwork’ to capture the 22-year-old.

Football Insider reported on November 2 that Monaco have given Liverpool the ‘go-ahead’ to bid for Camara.

Club chiefs at the Ligue 1 outfit know Camara wants to secure a move to the Premier League and are ready to sanction his exit mid-season, as long as their demands are met.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Liverpool have made a decision on selling Jeremie Frimpong amid surprise claims he is open to leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Plus, Alisson’s agent has provided an update on discussions to extend the goalkeeper’s contract with Liverpool.