Landmark Liverpool deal announced, as Klopp secures winger with pace to burn

Liverpool starlet Trent Kone-Doherty signing his first professional contract (Image via official Liverpool website - www.liverpoolfc.com)

Liverpool have officially confirmed livewire winger Trent Kone-Doherty has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The Reds are blessed with deadly wide options in their first team, with Mo Salah the cream of the crop. However, with the forward line also containing Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, Jurgen Klopp is in good hands in case Salah is ultimately lured to Saudi Arabia.

Ben Doak ensures the future is bright and the 17-year-old – who’s been branded the ‘Scottish Messi’ – has made a trio of first-team appearances this season.

What’s more, fellow 17-year-old winger, Trent Kone-Doherty, is also bubbling away nicely in the youth academy.

The starlet was brought to Liverpool from hometown club Derry City in 2022. The Reds paid a fee in the region of £150,000 to secure his signature and fend off interest from Scottish giants Celtic.

The right-footer can operate on either wing and has been on a tear in the Under-18s Premier League this season. His first five matches at that level have produced five goals and two assists this term.

Kone-Doherty has also represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-19 level on several occasions.

Now, Liverpool have confirmed a landmark moment in the youngster’s career after Kone-Doherty put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

The news was announced on the club’s official website. Liverpool did not disclose the length of the contract.

Nonetheless, Kone-Doherty – who is noted for his ‘skill and pace’ in the piece – can now set his sights on breaking into Klopp’s first-team plans down the line.

Key to that aim will be impressing when given chances to shine in the Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

Kone-Doherty has made three appearances at that level this year in conjunction with his U18 commitments. The winger scored on his U21s debut against Derby County’s U21s back in August.

READ MORE: Liverpool identify ideal Joe Gomez upgrade but Arsenal could scupper Jurgen Klopp transfer plan