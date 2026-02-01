Late Liverpool transfer OFF in huge twist as talks held for TWO other spectacular last-ditch deals

Kees Smit and Jeremy Jacquet are both targets for Liverpool

Liverpool’s move to sign Lutsharel Geertruida has dramatically COLLAPSED, but they reportedly want to seal TWO more deals before the transfer window slams shut.

Arne Slot’s side haven’t been anticipating an overly busy winter window, but an injury to Jeremie Frimpong led to them targeting a new right-back – Sunderland star Geertruida.

Meanwhile, the Reds could torpedo Chelsea’s pursuit of one of Ligue 1’s best young centre-backs in a dramatic twist, as they push to complete a transfer in the coming hours.

An exciting midfielder from is also on their radar, but they may need to stump up €75million (£65.3m, $88.3m) to secure his signature.

Reason behind Liverpool’s collapsed deal revealed

Sunderland paid Leipzig an initial €2m loan fee to sign Geertruida last summer, while they also have an option to buy worth €23m – amounting to a total potential deal worth €25m (£22m / $30m).

Liverpool would therefore have needed both Sunderland and Leipzig to sign off on a deal.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed earlier today that Liverpool had ‘already reached a full agreement’ with the player, and that Leipzig were ‘set to greenlight’ the move, meaning Liverpool’s last hurdle to clear was with Sunderland..

A later update claimed that Sunderland are ‘demanding a compensation package of £3m-£4m’ (up to €4.6m, $5.5m)’ for Geertruida – easily affordable for the Reds.

However, in a dramatic twist, Belgian journo Sacha Tavolieri revealed that the deal had collapsed. This was later backed up by Ben Jacobs, Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has exclusively reported that that the fact that Sunderland intend to sign Geertruida permanently, when his loan ends, was key to convincing the player to stay.

Liverpool were only willing to include an option to buy if signing him on loan, and the defender wasn’t pleased with that uncertainty.

Liverpool pushing to hijack Chelsea defender pursuit

Meanwhile, Liverpool are battling Chelsea to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

Both clubs are locked in negotiations with Rennes. The French outfit want at least €60m (£52m / $71m) to sell Jacquet, and likely as much as €65m (£56m / $77m).

We revealed on Saturday that Chelsea are stepping up talks for the Frenchman and are seriously considering meeting his price tag.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are also ‘in talks’ for Jacquet as they try to hijack Chelsea’s swoop.

There is a fierce ‘battle’ to land the France U21 sensation, though Bayern Munich is now considered an ‘unlikely’ destination – in a boost for his English suitors.

Liverpool hold ‘talks’ for late midfielder deal

In other news, reports suggest that Liverpool have also opened talks to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit in a dramatic last-ditch swoop.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 30 that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a deal for Smit. Sources have told us that Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 20-year-old.

We understand that AZ will demand more than €60million (£52.2m, $70.6m) for Smit, with some in the Netherlands saying that the 20-year-old Dutchman could cost as much as €75million (£65.3m, $88.3m).

The expectation is that the race for Smit will ignite in the summer, as AZ are very reluctant to let him go now. However, there could be a twist.

DAVEOKOP has now reported that Liverpool are in talks with Smit’s representatives over a deal for the midfielder before the winter window closes on Monday.

The Liverpool-centric news outlet has claimed that Liverpool have held ‘initial talks’ with Smit’s representatives.

