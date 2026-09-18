Liverpool are keeping tabs on Kees Smit with a view to a potential bid for the AZ Alkmaar midfielder in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, as Michael Owen explains why Milos Kerkez is a problem for Reds manager Andoni Iraola along with Jeremie Frimpong.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are interested in a 2027 deal for Smit.

Sources have told us that Liverpool watched the Netherlands international midfielder in action this week.

Smit turned out for AZ against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Liverpool target AZ midfielder Kees Smit

We understand that Liverpool had scouts in attendance at the match.

Bailey has reported: “TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are long-term admirers of Smit and their representatives were on Wearside to check on his progress during AZ’s trip to Sunderland.”

AZ value Smit at €60million (£51.5m, $69m), with Liverpool manager Iraola keen on adding a new midfielder to his squad in the January transfer window.

Bailey continued: “Liverpool’s interest is particularly significant given their long-standing appreciation of Smit, while the presence of so many other Premier League clubs at Sunderland demonstrates the competition that could emerge should AZ decide to consider offers.

“The Reds are understood to be considering a mid-season swoop for a new midfielder, with Iraola concerned his current options cannot bring his high-intensity press demands to life.

“Indeed, the club are understood to have shortlisted four potential options ahead of the January window – and it now seems that, given their scouts were there to check on Smit in person, that he too can be added to that list.

“For now, Smit remains focused on his football with AZ, who are challenging near the top of the Eredivisie, but his performances are ensuring the spotlight on the talented midfielder continues to grow.”

This is not the first time that Liverpool have taken a shine to Smit.

Dutch outlet Soccer News reported back in November 2025 that then Liverpool manager Arne Slot wanted to sign Smit.

Slot knew Smit from when he was a coach at AZ, with Liverpool said to be ‘serious’ about a bid for him at the time.

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Michael Owen critical of Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has raised doubts on the future of Milos Kerkez at Anfield.

The Hungary international left-back has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Bournemouth for £40million.

Owen believes that neither Kerkez nor right-back Jeremie Frimpong is good enough for Liverpool.

The pundit told TEAMtalk: “The full-back position is a real problem for Liverpool and it pains me to say that.

“A handful of years ago they had the best full-backs in the world, in Trent and Robbo, it was just unbelievable, the numbers they were posting and how well they were playing.

“It was a really strong position and all of a sudden it has been ripped up and it is a real problem.

“I do like Conor Bradley but his injury record is there for all to see and Frimpong doesn’t appear to be a defender, he looks more an advanced player.

“Tsimikas is not good enough to start every week and Kerkez has struggled since being there.

“He looks nervous and lost in the red shirt and it looks heavy on him.

“I think the two full-backs are a problem.”

Andoni Iraola raves about Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo

Liverpool manager Iraola has been signing the praises of Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan defender joined Liverpool on loan from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Iraola told Liverpool’s official website about Araujo: “I’m very happy for him.

“Because the first time I talked to him – we knew each other because we played against each other but not personally – sometimes you talk to a player and you can feel straight away that everything was positive.

“I think he needed this kind of change.

“[He] has come with humility, is coming from also a big club, experienced player.

“We need you right-back, we need you centre-back, if we need him in every other position, I think he’s ready to do it.

“Physically also, he’s played probably more minutes than we expected, being so early in the season, and he’s showing [he is] robust.

“It is still early but he’s finishing the games in a good place physically – he’s not cramping.

“Especially when you are a centre-back and you have to play wide as a right-back, the demands physically are different.

“Probably [it] is more demanding and he’s assuming these efforts well.

“I like his spirit.

“Now I’m pushing him to learn a little bit the language because a good way for us to use his experience is if he could communicate better with the teammates and use all the experience that he has, but I suppose it will take some time.”

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