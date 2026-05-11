Liverpool ‘committed’ to signing €100m ‘number one target’ as FSG ‘call Real Madrid’

Liverpool are determined to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), make a call to Real Madrid about Xabi Alonso.

With Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League giants have ramped up their pursuit of a suitable replacement.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on December 9, 2025, that Liverpool were in contact for Yan Diomande.

Sources told us at the time that Liverpool were looking at the RB Leipzig winger as a replacement for Mo Salah.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 21 that Liverpool had opened official talks with Diomande’s agents over a deal for the winger.

Liverpool’s plan is to strike an agreement with the Ivory Coast international’s agents before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Last season’s Premier League winners then plan to get into discussions with Leipzig, with sources telling us that Liverpool would be willing to meet the Bundesliga club’s asking price of €100million (£86.5m, $117.8m) for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool determined to sign Yan Diomande

There is interest from Liverpool in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, but Fraser Fletcher has now reported that Liverpool prefer Diomande.

Sources have told us that Liverpool have ‘reaffirmed their commitment’ to Diomande and view the Leipzig winger ‘as their number one target to replace Mohamed Salah’ in Arne Slot’s team next season.

Fletcher has reported: ‘His explosive pace, dribbling prowess and clinical finishing have made him one of Europe’s most coveted talents, and Liverpool view him as the ideal long-term heir to the Egyptian king.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool ‘call Real Madrid’ for Xabi Alonso

AS has reported that Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid to ask about Xabi Alonso.

Alonso was appointed the Madrid manager at the end of last season and replaced the legendary Carlo Ancelotti.

Much was expected of the former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder at Estadio Bernabeu, but he lasted only until January 2026.

Alonso is now on the radar of Liverpool, who have Arne Slot as their manager for the moment.

According to AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, Liverpool have made contact with Madrid to ask in detail about the departure of Alonso.

‘Liverpool call Real Madrid to enquire about… Xabi Alonso’, reads the headline.

The report itself has claimed that Liverpool have made contact with Madrid ‘to try and clear things up’ over Alonso’s departure from the Spanish and European giants.

The report has stated: ‘With the season drawing to a close, the directors and owners of the English club have decided to take action.

‘But before choosing a potential replacement for Slot, they wanted to thoroughly understand the situation and circumstances surrounding each candidate, a common practice in modern football.

‘Clubs are communicating with each other to find answers to any questions that may arise.

‘One of those calls (there have been several) made from Anfield was to Valdebebas to enquire about the work done by Xabi Alonso.

‘Despite the tension a year ago over Trent, the relationship between the clubs is one of trust, hence the question posed to the Real Madrid management.

‘They were seeking an endorsement of their decision. It’s like a kind of letter of recommendation from the business world.’

Alonso, though, is not waiting for Liverpool and is in talks with Chelsea over becoming the Blues’ manager this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Chelsea nave held discussions with Alonso and have been impressed by him.

Talks between the two parties have been positive, although Chelsea have seven other managerial candidates.

Liverpool target Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Alisson could leave for Juventus at the end of the season, with the Brazil international goalkeeper intrigued at the prospect of returning to Serie A.

Liverpool need a replacement goalkeeper, and they believe that Martinez would be a brilliant signing.

Martinez is one of the best and most experienced goalkeepers in the Premier League.