Midfielder ‘eager’ to join Liverpool as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘agents’ meetings for ‘real deal’ star

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is willing to move to Liverpool and play for manager Andoni Iraola, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the Reds’ meetings with the agents of Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Liverpool have long been interested in Wharton, who is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is a key figure at Crystal Palace.

While Liverpool’s main priority at the moment is to sign a replacement for the departing Mohamed Salah, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are also keen on adding another midfielder to new manager Andoni Iraola’s squad.

Adam Wharton ‘eager’ to join Liverpool

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Wharton.

Sources have told us that Liverpool spent the past week ‘intensifying their work on a potential deal for Wharton’.

We understand that Liverpool believe that they can reach an agreement with Palace for Wharton.

Bailey has also reported that Wharton ‘himself is eager about the prospect of moving to Anfield and becoming part of Iraola’s new era on Merseyside’.

Liverpool owners FSG would be willing to pay over £70million for Wharton.

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Liverpool in meetings with agents of Ayyoub Bouaddi

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have held a lot of meetings with the agents of Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The transfer guru has revealed that Liverpool are actively trying to secure a deal for the 18-year-old Lille and Morocco international midfielder.

Romano told Time2Play: “Paris Saint-Germain have had him on their list for months, though midfield isn’t their priority this summer.

“Arsenal and Liverpool, meanwhile, have already met with his agents multiple times since January.

“Expect twists and late entries because this kid is the real deal.

“Juventus had shown interest as far back as April 2025, but the financials simply weren’t there to make it work.”

Liverpool react to Darwin Nunez links

The Liverpool Echo’s Liverpool FC correspondent, Paul Gorst, has revealed how the club have reacted to rumours that Darwin Nunez could return to Anfield.

‘There was a degree of surprise internally at Liverpool;’ according to the journalist.

Gorst further added: ‘Numerous sources dismissed the claims of a shock Nunez comeback to the ECHO before the player’s representatives also privately rebuffed the developments as inaccurate.’

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