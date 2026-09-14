Liverpool going all out for Spanish star after Andoni Iraola approval as FSG ready move for £50m midfielder

Liverpool are ready to bid for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde in the January transfer window, according to reports, with Andoni Iraola’s side also set to move for AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

Milos Kerkez is the first-choice left-back at Liverpool, with Konstantinos Tsimikas his back-up.

Kerkez has not been the player he was at Bournemouth, while Tsimikas has proved that he is nothing more than a bench-warmer for Liverpool.

The left-back area is becoming an issue for Reds manager Andoni Iraola, who was appointed in his role at Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool target Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has almost 22,000 followers on X, Liverpool are ready to go all out for Barcelona left-back Balde in the January transfer window.

Manchester United were keen on a 2026 summer deal for Balde, but the Red Devils wanted a loan, which Barcelona did not agree with.

Jesus wrote on X at 12:49pm on September 13: “EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool is going all out for Alejandro Baldé in the January transfer window.

“Andoni Iraola, the new Reds coach, has marked the left-back as the absolute priority to bolster the team this winter.

“The English board is already working on the deal and sees the young Barca player as the perfect piece for their system.”

On September 14, Sport, a Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication, also claimed that Balde has emerged on Liverpool’s radar, with Iraola approving a €40million (£34.2m, $46.2m) for the 22-year-old Spanish left-back.

The report stated: ‘During the summer, he was linked with major clubs such as Manchester United and Inter Milan, while in recent hours he has been mentioned in connection with Liverpool.

‘The Reds’ Spanish manager, Andoni Iraola, would consider his signing interesting, especially if it represents a good transfer opportunity.

‘Relations between the clubs are good, as evidenced by Ronald Araujo’s quick loan to Anfield.

‘The Uruguayan has already made his mark on the English side, especially in the Champions League, with a great performance against Atlético Madrid, including a backheel assist.

‘Flick’s decision to leave Balde out of the rotation came very late in the summer transfer window, leaving the player with almost no time to react.

‘Now, however, a new scenario has emerged. Balde has three and a half months to consider his future.’

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Liverpool plan January move for Manu Kone

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Liverpool are aiming to sign Manu Kone from AS Roma in the summer transfer window.

‘Chelsea aren’t the only ones interested in Kone; Liverpool are also ready to make a move’, reads part of the headline in the report in the Italian news outlet.

The report itself has noted: ‘Roma are ready to invest but also determined to defend themselves from the big clubs’ assault for Kone.

‘The Giallorossi resisted Chelsea’s attack in the final hours of negotiations, including a €60 million offer.

‘However, the English club has no intention of giving up and is determined to try again when the transfer window reopens.

‘Competition for Kone, however, is increasing, with Iraola’s Liverpool also enquiring.

‘Perhaps in a few months, they might make a more determined move.’

On July 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that AS Roma were looking for £50million for French midfielder Kone in the summer of 2026.

Bayern Munich target Florian Wirtz

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Bayern Munich are keen on signing Florian Wirtz from Liverpool in 2027.

Bayern wanted to sign Wirtz before he joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a total of £116million.

The Germany international attacking midfielder has not replicated his Bayer form at Anfield, leading to some within Liverpool having ‘concerns over whether Wirtz can reach the extraordinary levels expected of him when the club committed £116m to his signing’.

Bailey has reported that Bayern’s interest in the 23-year-old has never gone away, with the Bundesliga champions continuing ‘to regard Wirtz as a player of exceptional ability and remain attentive to how his relationship with Liverpool and Iraola develops over the coming months.’

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