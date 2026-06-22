Liverpool ‘offer’ for midfield gem has gone in as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘meetings’

Liverpool have made an offer to bring Andria Bartishvili to Anfield, according to a source, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reveals the desire of the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group, to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi.

After a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, Liverpool owners FSG decided to sack Arne Slot as the manager and hired former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola in his place.

Liverpool plan to make major signings in the summer transfer window, as Iraola will be given the task of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Signing a top-class winger to replace Mohamed Salah is at the top of the agenda for Liverpool, who also need to make a solid addition to their midfield department.

Liverpool are not just focusing on the first-team squad and the immediate future, though.

Like all top clubs, the Merseyside outfit are on the hunt for top young talents to mould them into superstars in the future.

Liverpool have made an offer for Andria Bartishvili

Andria Bartishvili is one such player, with the Georgian midfielder starring for FC Iberia 1999 on loan from FC Kolkheti-1913 Poti.

Given that Bartishvili is still only 17, the Georgia Under-21 international midfielder will not be able to officially join a club in England until he turns 18 in March 2027.

However, that has not stopped Liverpool from trying to do a deal for Bartishvili, with Arsenal also making an offer for the youngster.

Geo Team, which focuses on Georgian football and footballers, posted on X at 9:45am on June 22: “BREAKING: Andria Bartishvili Has’t Reached an Agreement with Arsenal Over a Transfer

“at the moment 3 clubs are working on a deal for the player — Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, and Paris FC. identical offers from English giants, Paris FC are trying to convince Bartishvili by offering guaranteed first-team playing time from the outset.

“understand, Bartishvili and his representatives will make a final decision after the upcoming European qualification matches, which he is set to play with FC Iberia 1999.”

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Liverpool hold Ayyoub Bouaddi ‘meetings’

Liverpool have also taken a shine to another youngster, Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is starring for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

The 18-year-old midfielder did well for Lille in Ligue 1 last season and is now a key player for Morocco.

Last week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told Time2Play: “Paris Saint-Germain have had him on their list for months, though midfield isn’t their priority this summer.

“Arsenal and Liverpool, meanwhile, have already met with his agents multiple times since January.

“Expect twists and late entries because this kid is the real deal.

“Juventus had shown interest as far back as April 2025, but the financials simply weren’t there to make it work.”

Romano has now brought an update, claiming that Liverpool have held two meetings for Bouaddi.

The Italian journalist said on Born ‘N Red’s YouTube channel: “Keep a close eye to the situation of Bouaddi for Liverpool and other clubs.

“Liverpool had two meetings and there are more clubs involved in that [PSG and Arsenal], so it could be an opportunity to go for him.

“It depends on price, it depends on what Lille want to do, but Liverpool have been scouting the player for a long time. It has been almost one year of monitoring the player closely. Let’s see if they enter this one. I think it could be interesting, not just for Liverpool but for other clubs.”

Liverpool undecided over Cody Gakpo

Romano has also shed light on Liverpool’s stance on selling Cody Gakpo.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham are in talks with Liverpool over signing winger Gakpo in the summer transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “There is an appreciation from Tottenham for Cody Gakpo.

“That’s true. He is one of the players they appreciate.

“I told you in a video I think here a few weeks ago that the situation on Gakpo was moving because there are clubs interested.

“But this story about Cody Gakpo completely depends on what Liverpool want to do.

“Liverpool are yet to decide anything.

“At the moment, (Liverpool) are not opening doors to his exit.

“Also, very happy with his performances at the World Cup, so Liverpool, the club, together with a new coach, Andoni Iraola, they will be deciding together about Gakpo and will make a plan to decide about Cody Gakpo.

“At the moment, the doors are not open, so Liverpool are not negotiating for an exit of Gakpo.

“There is interest from Tottenham, but waiting to understand what Liverpool will decide to do for the Dutch winger.”

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