Liverpool have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to a report, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), decide against a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence.

On July 28, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool were ready to make a big bid for Barcola.

Sources told us that PSG were looking for €170million (£146m, $194m) for the France international winger.

We understand that Barcola has told PSG that he wants to leave this summer.

Barcola is also keen on a move to Liverpool, who appointed Andoni Iraola as their manager earlier this summer.

Liverpool reach Bradley Barcola agreement

L’Equipe has now reported that Liverpool are not willing to pay more than €120m (£103m, $138.2m) for Barcola.

PSG, though, are adamant that they want at least €150m (£128.5m, $178m) for the winger, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup.

The French publication has also claimed that Liverpool have reached a contractual agreement with Barcola, who helped PSG win Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season.

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Liverpool NOT interested in Djed Spence

While Liverpool are determined to add Barcola to Iraola’s squad, the Merseyside club have decided against a move for Djed Spence.

Spence was one of England’s best players at the 2026 World Cup and wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Spence has been offered to Liverpool.

However, the transfer reporter has also added that Liverpool are not looking to land the 25-year-old, who can play as a right-back or as a left-back.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Obviously, the other option is more of a two-sided full-back.

“You may remember, in kind of March, April, we were speaking of how if they had a kind of left-winger that could drop into left wing-back, they might sign a right-sided full-back that can switch sides.

“And Djed Spence is a name on the player’s side that has been offered around.

“He has been offered to Liverpool, he has been offered to Manchester United.

“I am not aware yet whether the club’s interested in that deal, but Spence wants to go somewhere and play week in week out, whether it’s on the right and whether it’s on the left, so his future might be broadly one to watch again.

“I don’t think Man Utd at this point have said we want Djed Spence, we are going to move for Djed Spence, we are going to negotiate for Djed Spence, but the Spence side are offering him around to Premier League clubs because with Pedro Porro on one side and Destiny Udogie on the other and after a very positive World Cup, Spence can’t guarantees he is going to play every week at Tottenham Hotspur, and that’s why he is assessing his options even though Roberto De Zerbi would love to keep him as a squad player.”

Jacobs added on X at 6:15pm on August 6: “Liverpool not currently working on Djed Spence.

“Spence is open to a move away from Spurs and has been offered to several clubs, but #LFC are focused on other targets as it stands.”

Cody Gakpo from Liverpool to Tottenham could happen

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that there is a chance that Tottenham could be able to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool this summer.

Romano said on The Market Madness: “For Gakpo, I think it really depends on the financial package because Liverpool never wanted to sell Gakpo.

“It’s never been a priority this summer, so they are very happy with Gakpo, also, Andoni Iraola, the board.

“So, if a big proposal financially arrives and if the player is keen on the move, Liverpool could consider this possibility; otherwise, they are not desperate to sell Gakpo, so that’s why the situation is at the moment, I would say 50-50, but Tottenham are trying.

“Tottenham are there, Tottenham are talking with the agents, so I think there is still a chance, a good chance to see this happening.”

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