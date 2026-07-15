Liverpool pushing hardest for €150m winger after he says YES as shock Mo Salah claim emerges

Liverpool are leading the race for Bradley Barcola, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Chelsea reportedly become a shock option for Mohamed Salah following his departure from Anfield.

With Mo Salah leaving Liverpool, the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have made the signing of a suitable replacement for the Egyptian winger their top priority.

With Yan Diomande preferring a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool have moved on from the RB Leipzig winger and are focusing on Barcola instead.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 9 that Barcola has informed PSG that he wants to leave this summer.

PSG, though, want to keep the France international winger and want to open talks over a new deal.

If last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners do end up selling Barcola, then they will demand €150million (£128m, $172m).

Liverpool and Bradley Barcola want union

On July 14, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Liverpool have made fresh contact with PSG over Barcola.

Sources have told us that Barcola is keen on a move to Liverpool and would not have any issue agreeing on personal terms.

Bailey has subsequently reported that Liverpool are ‘pushing hardest for a deal’ for Barcola and are leading the race for the 23-year-old French winger.

Our transfer insider has reported about Barcola: “His representatives and intermediaries continue to hold talks with several Europe’s biggest clubs.

“Sources are adamant that Liverpool remain at the front of the queue and are pushing hardest for a deal, viewing Barcola as the ideal long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

“TEAMtalk understands the Premier League champions believe the French winger possesses the pace, creativity and versatility to become one of the cornerstones of their next attacking era.”

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Chelsea a shock option for Mo Salah

With Mo Salah still searching for a new club, Chelsea have emerged as a shock option for the Egyptian superstar.

Salah struggled to make an impact at Chelsea during his spell at Stamford Bridge, but it seems that the 34-year-old is open to a return to the Blues, who have appointed former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

According to Egyptian journalist Ahmed Darwish, as relayed by Al-Horia, Chelsea are the only English club that could convince Salah to continue his career in the Premier League.

A move to Chelsea would be the ‘top choice’ for the Egyptian legend, although it must be noted that the Blues have not made any approach for the Liverpool great.

Andoni Iraola holds Alexis Mac Allister talks

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will hold talks with Alexis Mac Allister over a new contract.

There is interest in Mac Allister, who is starring for Argentine at the 2026 World Cup.

However, Liverpool are relaxed about the future of Mac Allister, with Iraola already speaking to him about his role in the team.

Fletcher has reported: “New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has already held brief discussions with Mac Allister regarding his role within the team.

“We understand the pair have spoken about how the 27-year-old fits into the tactical plans moving forward, with the Argentine understood to be open to the conversations as he prepares for his return to club football.

“They will speak face to face when Mac Allister returns to the club.”

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