Liverpool midfielder ‘preparing to leave’ as £67m star gets ‘three-year contract’

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is ready to leave Anfield at the end of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk, as his Anfield team-mate, Alisson, gets an offer from Juventus.

Jones is a homegrown Liverpool player who has come through the Merseyside club’s youth academy to establish himself in the first team.

The England international midfielder has scored 21 goals and given 24 assists in 222 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

Curtis Jones ready to leave Liverpool

Jones is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2027, and we understand that his days at Anfield are numbered.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Aston Villa are planning to bid for Jones in the summer transfer window.

Talks between Liverpool and Jones over a new contract have stalled, with the midfielder now ‘preparing to leave’, as per our sources.

We understand that there is interest in Jones from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, too.

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Alisson has Juventus ‘offer’

Like Jones, Alisson, too, could leave Liverpool this summer.

In March, Liverpool triggered the 12-month option to extend Alisson’s deal at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

However, Juventus remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Alisson and have made him an offer, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that Alisson, who cost Liverpool £67mililion (€77m, $90.6m) in transfer fees when they signed the Brazil international goalkeeper from AS Roma in 2018, is open to a move to the Italian giants.

TMW has reported: ‘Di Gregorio recovered after a moment of difficulty, but the Bianconeri continue their search to strengthen the department, keeping in mind that Perin’s future is also uncertain.

“After thinking about Carnesecchi and Restes, Juventus is betting heavily on Alisson.

“The former Roma goalkeeper, now at Liverpool, has become the first target. On the part of the Brazilian, there is openness.

“They are working on the salary that with the Reds is €8 million.

“Juventus offer a three-year contract with lower figures compatible with the maximum set by the ceiling on contracts.”

Sevilla target Armin Pecsi

Alisson is not the only goalkeeper who could leave Liverpool this summer.

According to AS, Sevilla are interested in signing Armin Pecsi from Liverpool in the summer of 2026.

The Spanish publication has claimed that the Hungarian goalkeeper is on Sevilla’s ‘agenda for next season’.

The 21-year-old Hungary Under-21 international goalkeeper joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025.