Senegalese star wants ‘to come to’ Liverpool as FSG ‘preparing’ €100m offer

Helsingborgs IF defender Demba N’diaye has namechecked Liverpool as the club he would love to join, as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are planning to make a huge bid to bring Michael Olise to Anfield.

Jeremy Jacquet will move to Liverpool from Rennes in the summer of 2026, while the Reds will also be able to count on Giovanni Leoni next season.

Leoni joined Liverpool from Parma last summer, but the defender is on the sidelines at the moment as he is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is expected to be fit for the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

Liverpool, though, could still do with a new defender, as Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the end of the season, Joe Gomez is injury-prone, and Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger.

Demba N’diaye dreams of Liverpool move

While there have been no concrete reports that Liverpool are keen on Helsingborgs IF defender Demba N’diaye, the youngster himself has openly revealed that he would love to move to Anfield.

The 20-year-old Senegalese central defender has also namechecked Real Madrid as one of the clubs that he dreams of playing for.

N’diaye told Swedish outlet HD: “I know there’s interest, but right now I’m just concentrating on Helsingborg and doing as well as possible here. Then we’ll see what happens.”

When asked about his future ambitions, the defender said: “To come to a big club in the world. Real Madrid, Liverpool or similar. Play in the Champions League – and win the African Championships with Senegal.”

Helsingborg manager Stevie Grieve said about N’diaye: “He is a very good player, incredibly skilled with the ball.

“His touch, his composure and his passing game, both short and long, are of a high class.

“He finds the diagonal ball into the pocket area on the defender’s blind side, which is very difficult for most players to hit, all the time.

“When he hasn’t played, you’ve seen the effect it has on the team. Defensively, when he moves up the backline, it’s hard to get in behind him because he’s so quick and athletic.

“I think this is just the beginning; he will be a very special player.”

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Liverpool ‘preparing’ €100m bid for Michael Olise

Liverpool are planning to raid Bayern Munich for Michael Olise and are ready to make a huge offer of over €100million (£86.5m, $116m), according to Defensa Central.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be taken with a pinch of salt, has reported that Liverpool ‘are preparing to spend over 100 million to sign Michael Olise after the 2026 World Cup’.

Liverpool want to sign Olise to replace Mohamed Salah, who could leave last season’s Premier League champions at the end of the season.

There is interest in the France international winger from Real Madrid, too.

It will be interesting to see what Bayern and Olise do, if indeed Liverpool or Madrid submit a mega-offer for the former Crystal Palace star.

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Liverpool will NOT sack Arne Slot now

Despite Liverpool not having the best of times under Arne Slot, FSG are not going to sack the Dutchman as their manager before the end of the season, according to The Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool eased past Galatasaray in the Champions League last week, but the defending Premier League champions fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion just days later.

The loss to Brighton has raised doubts about whether Liverpool can finish in the Premier League top five, but FSG are not planning to get rid of Slot right now.

The Liverpool Echo’s Liverpool FC correspondent, Paul Gorst, has reported: ‘When Liverpool searched for Jurgen Klopp’s successor, it was one that took the best part of six months before Slot emerged as the preferred candidate and the enormous dossier produced on the Dutchman by the club, which was said to have been around 60 pages, was indicative of how meticulous they were in their recruitment drive.

‘It’s why the idea of dispensing with Slot now and bringing in a stop-gap appointment in the manner of United with interim boss Michael Carrick is simply a non-starter.

‘The time for judgement will come at the end of the season.’