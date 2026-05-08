Liverpool are keeping tabs on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to a report, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), could bring Atalanta midfielder Ederson to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Alisson Becker is the number one goalkeeper at Liverpool and is one of the best in the world.

Although Liverpool triggered the option to extend his stay at Anfield, there is a distinct possibility that Alisson could leave for Juventus this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 26 that Alisson is ‘intrigued’ by the prospect of a move to Juventus, who have already offered him a two-year contract with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Graeme Bailey subsequently reported on April 28 that Liverpool are looking at potential replacements for Alisson, with James Trafford of Manchester City among those on the Reds’ radar.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are not completely convinced that Giorgi Mamardashvili could step up to be the number one should Alisson leave.

That has now been backed by TuttoJuve, with the Juventus-centric Italian news outlet also reporting that Alisson could leave Liverpool for the Bianconeri.

Liverpool eye Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

TuttoJuve has also reported Liverpool’s interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

While claiming that the Reds have taken a shine to Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Chevalier, it has noted: ‘But Liverpool is also keeping a close eye on the Premier League.

‘Among the players being monitored is Emiliano Martinez, a World Cup winner with Argentina and Aston Villa’s leader.’

Martinez, a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, is 33 years of age and is one of Villa’s best and most important players.

In September 2025, Villa manager Unai Emery described Martinez as ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’, as quoted on BBC Sport.

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Liverpool in ‘talks’ to sign Ederson

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool are among the clubs that are trying to sign Ederson from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

Atalanta want €50million (£43.2m, $59m) for the Brazil international defensive midfielder.

Atletico Madrid had been keen on Ederson, but the Spanish club do not want to pay the asking price and are now close to agreeing on a deal with Wolves for Joao Gomes.

This has allowed clubs such as Liverpool to make their move for Ederson.

Sources have told us that Ederson’s agents have ‘held talks within the last 10 days’ with Liverpool, as well as with Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Liverpool face PSG competition for Anthony Gordon

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that Liverpool are now facing competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Anthony Gordon.

Liverpool are one of the clubs keen on a 2026 summer deal for Gordon, who is likely to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal, too, are keeping tabs on the England international winger.

We now understand that PSG, who will face Arsenal in the final of the Champions League this season, are keen on Gordon, too.

Sources have told us that Gordon would be open to playing abroad.

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