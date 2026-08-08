Liverpool in conversations to sign Brazilian striker as Andoni Iraola tells Ronald Araujo his role

Real Madrid striker Endrick, who is on Liverpool's radar

Liverpool are in talks with Real Madrid striker Endrick, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Reds manager Andoni Iraola convinces Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to move to Anfield.

Endrick spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon from Madrid.

The Brazil international striker would have been expecting to make a fresh start at Estadio Bernabeu under new manager Jose Mourinho.

However, Real Madrid have signed striker Carlos Espi from Levante.

Even though Los Blancos have sold Gonzalo Garcia to Fulham, Endrick also has Kylian Mbappe to compete with for a place in Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Liverpool in talks for Real Madrid striker Endrick

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Endrick is considering leaving Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that the striker’s camp and intermediaries have opened talks with a number of clubs, including Liverpool.

Bailey has reported that Liverpool are among the clubs that have ‘held conversations regarding the Brazil international’s situation’.

Our transfer insider said: “Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Endrick’s representatives, together with intermediaries, have begun their due diligence on a possible move, with England emerging as the player’s preferred destination should he leave Spain.

“A switch to the Premier League was something Endrick seriously considered before opting to join Real Madrid and that appeal has not diminished.

“We understand that a number of clubs have now been contacted.”

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What Andoni Iraola told Ronald Araujo about Liverpool ‘role’

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Liverpool have a deal in place to sign Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola wanted the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to sign a defender this summer.

We understand that the Uruguay international defender will fly out to England this weekend and undergo his medical.

Sport has revealed what Iraola told the 27-year-old central defender to convince him to make the move to Anfield.

The Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication has reported: ‘Last Wednesday, Liverpool contacted Araujo’s representatives to explore the possibility of signing him.

‘The English club has deficiencies in central defence: Konate has left, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are getting on in years, and the recent addition of a young centre-back like Jeremy Jacquet, still lacking experience, didn’t offer immediate guarantees.

‘This Wednesday, Andoni Iraola spoke directly with Araujo to convince him, explaining the project and his role in forming a top-level defensive partnership with Van Dijk.

‘Although the deal didn’t seem likely to move so quickly, Friday proved decisive.

‘Following a video conference between Liverpool, FC Barcelona, ​​the Uruguayan’s agents, and the player himself, the transfer became definitively imminent.’

Cody Gakpo tipped to stay at Liverpool

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has given his take on the future of Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo.

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Gakpo from Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes, but Wyness thinks that the Netherlands international will stay at Anfield.

Wyness said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast: “Spurs have had a great window; they’re one of the ones that I’d say have had to spend because they got such a scare last year, but certainly it’s been a good window.

“I don’t think Gakpo is going to leave Liverpool though.

“I’ve been talking to a few Liverpool fans about this, and the feeling is that while he was a bit out of favour last season, under Iraola and his style, Gakpo will fit in.

“The whole contract situation is such that with Gakpo, Liverpool hold the cards, and I don’t think he’ll end up down at Spurs.

“I also think Spurs don’t really need Gakpo at the moment.

“I think there are other options for them.

“Plus, I think the cost of Gakpo is perhaps not what Spurs need to add to the strong squad they’re putting together.

“I expect him to be in red and playing for Liverpool.

“I expect him to have quite a good season under Iraola as well.

“So I think it’s best for both parties, for Liverpool and Gakpo, to stay where he is.”

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