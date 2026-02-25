Agent drops Liverpool bombshell as FSG target €65m Swedish midfielder who’s ‘in a league of his own’

An agent has openly said that he wants Florian Wirtz to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid, while a German report has revealed the Reds’ interest in bringing Hugo Larsson to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool signed Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window. The Germany international attacking midfielder made a slow start to his Liverpool career, but the youngster is in good form right now.

Wirtz has scored four goals and given two assists in 21 Premier League starts and has found the back of the net once and registered two assists in six Champions League starts for Arne Slot’s side this season.

Florian Wirtz tipped to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid

Amid the 22-year-old’s rise in form, German agent Volker Struth has revealed that he wants to see him move to Real Madrid in the future.

Struth, who leads German agency Sport 360, has also disclosed that he was trying to move Wirtz to Madrid last summer.

The agent said on the Phrasenmaher podcast: “During the period when a move to Liverpool or Bayern was being discussed, I called Xabi Alonso and told him: ‘You have to take the lad from Leverkusen to Real.’

“Xabi replied: ‘You don’t have to tell me that, you have to tell Florentino Pérez’.

“So, I actually sent him a message: ‘Dear Florentino, I’ve told you this many times: I have a player here that I would highly recommend to you. Florian Wirtz makes every team in the world better’.

“That year, it just wasn’t the right fit due to the squad and the budget.

“Even Real Madrid’s coffers aren’t always full.

“But my wish remains that Florian will play there one day.”

Liverpool target Hugo Larsson

Liverpool are planning to sign Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

According to Fussball Daten the defending Premier League champions, owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are ‘leading the chase’ for the Sweden international midfielder, along with Arsenal.

There is interest in the 21-year-old midfielder from Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, too.

The German news outlet has claimed that it will take up to €65million (£56.6m, $76.8m) to convince Frankfurt to sell Larsson, who, according to the report, is ‘in a league of his own’.

Fussball Daten has added about Larsson: ‘Averaging 12.4 kilometres per game, his work rate is virtually unmatched in the Bundesliga.

‘Whether playing as a deep-lying playmaker or a dynamic number eight, his composure under pressure makes him a plug-and-play player for any top team.

‘Analysts predict a 90 percent probability that he will become a regular starter in a Champions League team within twelve months.’

Liverpool eye Nnamdi Collins

Larsson is not the only Eintracht star that Liverpool are keen on, with two more of the German club’s players also on the radar of the Reds.

TEAMtalk has already reported about Liverpool taking a shine to Nathaniel Brown, who is one of the best young left-backs in the Bundesliga and is able to play as a left wing-back, too.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Beiley, has now revealed Liverpool’s interest in Eintracht right-back Nnamdi Collins.

The 22-year-old has earned one cap for Germany and is also able to operate as a centre-back.

Sources have told us that Liverpool have been making regular checks on Collins.

However, Liverpool are not the only English club who are keeping tabs on the youngster.

We understand that Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in Collins, as well.