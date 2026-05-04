£35m Liverpool deal ‘a sad waste’ as FSG rocked by potential Tottenham swap

Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and Harvey Elliott, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool

Journalist Henry Winter has given his verdict on Harvey Elliott’s time at Aston Villa on loan from Liverpool, with an Italian report revealing the Tottenham Hotspur problem that Reds owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), face in getting a deal done to bring Michele Di Gregorio to Anfield.

Elliott joined Villa on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

As part of the arrangements, the deal will become permanent for £35million if Elliott makes 10 appearances for Unai Emery’s side.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has made only nine appearances for Villa this season, scoring one goal in the process.

Harvey Elliott wasted away from Liverpool

Well-known journalist Henry Winter, who has 1.1million followers on X, has given his take on Elliott’s situation.

Winter wrote on X at 10:39pm on May 3: “The crazy situation that has put Harvey Elliott’s promising career on hold – stuck at nine games for Aston Villa on loan – is deeply frustrating on a human and professional level.

“It looks even crazier given the struggles of Villa’s squad players against Spurs.

“And also Liverpool’s need for some invention and energy, including a stronger option on the right against Manchester United.

“What a sad waste of a year for Elliott after a terrific Euro Under-21s where he was Player of the Tournament.

“He just wants to play.

“Last summer Elliott was looking forward to the season and hoping to force his way into the England senior squad.

“This loan with obligation to buy after 10 games has proved a millstone given Unai Emery doesn’t want to buy.

“You have to feel for Elliott.

“Clubs, PL, PFA and FIFA (because of the two-team rule) have to work to ensure a young player’s career isn’t put on hold again.

“Elliott deserves better.”

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Liverpool face Tottenham problem regarding Michele Di Gregorio

On April 26, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that a potential swap deal between Liverpool and Juventus could be possible.

Juventus want to sign Alisson from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that the Brazilian goalkeeper is ‘intrigued’ by the prospect of returning to Italy and playing for Juventus.

Liverpool do not want to lose Alisson, but Michele Di Gregorio could move to Anfield from Juventus in a swap deal.

Bailey reported: ‘Liverpool have previously tracked the Italian, and should their interest be revived, he could be factored into negotiations between the two clubs.’

However, it now appears that Juventus are willing to include Di Gregorio to sign Destiny Udogie from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham, who are in danger of getting relegated from the Premier League, are ready to sell goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario this summer.

Spurs will need a replacement goalkeeper, and Juventus are willing to send Di Gregorio, 28, to the north London club in exchange for left-back Destiny Udogie, according to CalcioMercato.it.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham accept such an offer, but Liverpool have been warned.

Newcastle United target Curtis Jones

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Newcastle United have joined the race for Curtis Jones.

Aston Villa and Inter Milan were already keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Liverpool midfielder, and we understand that Newcastle have now taken a shine to the midfielder.

Sandro Tonali could leave Newcastle at the end of the season, and the Magpies would need a replacement.

Sources have told us that Newcastle view Jones as a player who fits their profile.