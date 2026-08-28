‘New’ Liverpool ‘proposal’ for Senegalese star imminent as midfielder tells Andoni Iraola he wants out

Liverpool are ready to make a new bid for Ismaila Sarr, according to a reliable journalist, as Harvey Elliott is set to leave Andoni Iraola’s side for Valencia before the end of the summer transfer window next week.

Sarr has emerged as a top target for Liverpool after the Merseyside club failed to convince Brighton and Hove Albion to sell Yankuba Minteh.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on August 26 that Liverpool have had a bid of £50million for Sarr rejected.

Romano claimed that Crystal Palace want to keep the 28-year-old Senegal international winger.

Liverpool pushing for Ismaila Sarr

However, Liverpool are refusing to give up on the prospect of bringing Sarr to Anfield before the window closes.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X at 3:04pm on August 28: “Liverpool are making another push for Ismaila Sarr!

“The Reds are preparing to submit a new proposal to Crystal Palace for the Senegalese winger.

“Al Ittihad are closely monitoring the situation and could take advantage of the opening if the deal falls through. #LFC”

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Harvey Elliott set to join Valencia

Harvey Elliott spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and looks to be on his way out of Liverpool this summer for another temporary spell away from Anfield.

Although Elliott impressed Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola during pre-season, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder has decided that he wants to leave the Reds this summer.

Journalist Matteo Moretto posted on X: “Exclusive: Valencia is negotiating for Harvey Elliott.

“There is optimism between the parties.

“Harvey Elliott has already spoken with Andoni Iraola and has asked him to join Valencia.

“Negotiations between both clubs are very advanced.

“It will be a loan.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X at 5:13pm on August 28: “Harvey Elliott has agreed personal terms with Valencia following positive talks today.

“Negotiations underway with Liverpool to get the deal done on club side.”

Alexis Mac Allister offered to Man City

Romano has reported that intermediaries have offered Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Manchester City.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions tonight on Alexis Mac Allister as an option for Manchester City.

“The reality is that some intermediaries offered Manchester City the possibility to consider a move for Alexis Mac Allister.

“So it was suggested by intermediaries as a potential move to Manchester City, rather than being an official bid or something like that.

“So, as an alternative [to Fernandez].

“It’s something that happens sometimes at top clubs when it’s very clear that a top club needs to sign in a position and there’s just a few days to go in the transfer window.

“So, we have to follow the situation of Enzo Fernandez. This remains the focus, this remains the priority [for City].

“Enzo already said yes to Manchester City.

“He wants to go to Manchester City if the deal can be agreed.

“Enzo has always been respectful with Chelsea, but at the same time, he’s decided to go to Manchester City, and he has an agreement on personal terms.”

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