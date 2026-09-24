Liverpool learn Everton stance on selling Jarrad Branthwaite as Andoni Iraola ready to rectify Arne Slot midfield mistake

Everton have no plans to sell Jarrad Branthwaite to Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands, with sources also telling us about the Reds’ stance on bringing Tyler Morton back to Anfield.

Football Insider has reported that Liverpool want to sign Branthwaite from Everton.

With Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger, Liverpool reportedly believe that Branthwaite would be a suitable replacement for the Dutch central defender.

A source told Football Insider: “Liverpool are looking at left-sided centre-backs to come in and replace Van Dijk.

“That has placed Jarrad Branthwaite on their radar, he’s somebody they are big admirers of, even if it might be a bit difficult for them to do a deal with Everton.

“They’ve been watching him closely, he plays in the same city so it’s easy just to send a scout across to go and watch his games, so they’re working on doing their due diligence.

“Liverpool will already know all about him, that’s the work that goes on in the background, you find out about his character, his background, how he is in training.

“It seems like Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes, and when you’re talking about replacements for Van Dijk, he is somebody who is going to be very high on that list.

“Obviously, like I said, it might not be straightforward for them to do a deal with Everton, but if they are given any hint that he might be available, I’d expect them to try to make a move.”

No Jarrad Branthwaite transfer to Liverpool

However, TEAMtalk understands that Everton will not sell Branthwaite to Liverpool.

Our Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, has reported that Branthwaite is “viewed as a crucial player and is not for sale”.

Watkinson said: “David Moyes has openly said that he made keeping hold of Branthwaite one of his top priorities when he was re-appointed as manager in January 2025.

“Everton’s chiefs backed that up by tying Branthwaite down to a new contract shortly after Moyes’ arrival.

“The defender’s deal runs until 2030, which means the club are under no pressure to sell.

“Of course, the Toffees would also be extremely reluctant to sell one of their best players to Liverpool, given the rivalry, too.

“With all that in mind, Everton are currently not considering selling Branthwaite in 2027 – and it would probably take a record-breaking bid for them to change their minds.”

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Liverpool considering Tyler Morton return

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are considering bringing Tyler Morton back to Anfield.

Liverpool sold Morton to Lyon in the summer of 2025 for a total of £15million.

Arne Slot was in charge of Liverpool at the time, and the Dutchman did not see a future for Morton at Anfield.

Morton has been a revelation at Lyon and is one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1.

Sources have told us that Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola, who replaced Slot at Anfield in the summer of 2026, has been very impressed with Morton’s performances for Lyon.

We understand that Iraola would be willing to welcome the 23-year-old English midfielder back to Liverpool in 2027.

Bailey reported: “TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have continued to monitor Morton’s progress and club sources admit he is someone they are keeping tabs on, with his form in France even leading to suggestions that the midfielder could eventually return to Anfield.”

Liverpool stance on new Alisson contract

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are not in talks with Alisson Becker on a new contract.

Alisson is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

We understand that Liverpool are unlikely to open formal talks with the Brazilian goalkeeper over his future until later in the team.

Fletcher reported: “Club officials are understood to be taking a measured approach.

“Indeed, Liverpool already have succession options lined up in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili and the young Belgian prospect Lucca Brughmans, signed during the recent transfer window.

“Both will be carefully evaluated over the course of the coming season as the hierarchy assess the long-term goalkeeping picture under head coach Andoni Iraola.

“There is a growing sense among some sources that Alisson could depart Anfield next summer when his contract expires as a free agent.”

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