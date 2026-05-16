Liverpool will ‘respond’ to Newcastle ‘meeting’ with €50m star’s ‘representatives’ as FSG stunned by winger

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is wanted by both Newcastle United and Liverpool

Liverpool plan to counter Newcastle United’s move for Lamine Camara, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), face a problem in their quest to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield.

On May 12, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Liverpool and Newcastle’s interest in AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

Sources have told us that Liverpool have watched Camara, who is a versatile midfielder and can play as a number 6 or number eight.

We also reported how Newcastle have been hugely impressed with the 22-year-old AS Monaco and Senegal international midfielder.

Bailey reported:” Recruitment staff at St James’ Park are understood to believe Camara has the profile to adapt quickly to the pace and intensity of English football.

“A well-placed source has confirmed to TEAMtalk that Camara is now regarded as a player of ‘increasing interest; not only to Newcastle, but to a growing number of Premier League clubs.

“The same source indicated there is a strong expectation within football circles that the Senegal international is highly likely to move to England this summer if the right proposal arrives.”

Liverpool and Newcastle competiting for Lamine Camara

FootMercato has now reported that Newcastle have made a move to sign Camara, and that Liverpool will ‘respond’.

‘Newcastle make a move for Lamine Camara, Liverpool will respond’, reads the headline in the report of the French news outlet, which has claimed that AS Monaco want €50million (£43.6m, $58.1m) for the youngster.

The report has stated: ‘In recent months, several English clubs have already enquired about the former Metz player’s situation.

‘Many more will be interested in him during the next transfer window, but according to our information, Newcastle have already decided to accelerate their pursuit.’

FootMercato added: ‘The club is ready to move forward, and things have progressed in recent days: a meeting has been held between Newcastle’s management and the representatives of the Monaco player.

‘But Newcastle are far from alone in the pursuit. According to our sources, Liverpool are also extremely keen on the deal.

‘The Reds’ management has been informed of the recent meeting between Camara’s representatives and the Magpies.

‘This information is now prompting the Merseyside club to step up their efforts to avoid being outmanoeuvred.’

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Liverpool plan for Yan Diomande could collapse

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Yan Diomande could decide to stay at RB Leipzig and not move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have made Diomande their top winger target to replace Mohamed Salah, who will leave the Reds at the end of the season.

The Premier League club’s plan is to strike an agreement with Diomande’s agents before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Liverpool then plan to enter formal talks with the winger’s club, RB Leipzig.

While Liverpool are in talks with the Ivory Coast international’s representatives, we understand that the winger is ‘increasingly open to remaining at Leipzig for at least another 12 months.’

Bailey has reported: “The teenager is believed to have loved both life in Germany and the environment within the Red Bull system, with those around him convinced his development is still accelerating rapidly.”

Liverpool will not sack Arne Slot

Despite Liverpool’s defeat to Aston Villa on Friday evening and Mohamed Salah’s public criticism of manager Arne Slot on Saturday, FSG have no plans to sack the Dutchman, according to The Times.

While reporting Salah’s social media post about Liverpool under Slot, the story, written by reliable journalist Paul Joyce, stated: ‘Liverpool have continued to stand behind Slot and are planning a pivotal summer transfer window under sporting director Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, CEO of Football for Fenway Sports Group, which owns the club, to address design faults in the squad which persist despite last summer’s £450 million spending spree.

‘Qualification for the Champions League is necessary to fall in line with Liverpool’s self-sustaining approach and a win over Brentford will secure that.’