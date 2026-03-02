Liverpool make £70m Newcastle centre-back ‘top priority’ to replace Ibrahima Konate as Man City battle erupts

Liverpool are keen on bringing Malick Thiaw to Anfield from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Arne Slot’s side face a battle with Manchester City for Samson Baidoo.

With Ibrahima Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, the Merseyside club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are keen on adding a new senior centre-back to their squad for next season.

Sources have TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool are hopeful that Konate will sign a new contract and extend his stay at Anfield.

However, FSG are still scouring the market for a defender.

Liverpool target Malick Thiaw to replace Ibrahima Konate

According to Fussball Daten, Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw has emerged as a candidate to replace Konate at Liverpool.

The German media outlet has claimed Liverpool are ‘targeting’ Thiaw as ‘their top priority to fill the potential void left by Ibrahima Konate’.

There is interest in the 24-year-old Germany international defender from Manchester United and Bayern Munich, too.

Newcastle are said to value the former AC Milan star at €80million (£70m, $93.4m).

Liverpool eye Alessandro Bastoni

According to CaughtOffSide, there is interest from Liverpool in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, too.

Like Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona have also been ‘closely monitoring’ the Italy international central defender.

There is interest in Bastoni from Chelsea and Manchester City, as well, with Inter said to value the defender at between €90-100 million (up to £87.2m, $117m).

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Liverpool’s interest in Bastoni back on December 20, 2025.

We revealed at the time that the defending Premier League champions view Bastoni as ‘a dream successor for Virgil van Dijk’.

A source with knowledge of the situation told us in December 2025: “Alessandro is happy at Inter, and in Italy, but at 26, there is the belief he might look to try his hand abroad.

“He is at the top of his game, and not many in the world currently compare to him.

“2026 is going to be a big year for him.”

Liverpool and Man City battle for Samson Baidoo

Bastoni is not the defender that Liverpool and Man City are competing for.

According to Sports Boom, both Liverpool and Man City have taken a shine to Samson Baidoo.

The Austria international is at Lens at the moment and has established himself as one of the best young defenders in Ligue 1.

Liverpool and Man City are said to be ‘leading the pursuit’ of Baidoo, who has scored two goals and given one assist in 17 starts and one substitute appearance for Lens so far this season.

Lens are said to want between €45m–€55m (£48m, $64.3m) for Baidoo.