Liverpool react to Mohamed Salah U-turn suggestion as Jose Mourinho tipped for Anfield raid

Mohamed Salah, who is leaving Liverpool this summer

Liverpool have no plans to change their mind on Mohamed Salah, according to a reliable journalist, as Real Madrid remain keen on signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Mo Salah announced back in March 2026 that he would leave Liverpool this summer.

The Egyptian winger had a disappointing 2025/26 campaign by his own high standards and also fell out with then Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Slot is no longer in charge of Liverpool now, with former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola now the new head coach at Anfield.

Mo Salah’s Egypt international team-mate, Ahmed El-Shenawy, said this week that the forward could make a U-turn on his decision to leave Liverpool and could stay at Anfield.

El-Shenawy told ON Time Sports: “The prospect of leaving Liverpool has affected Mo psychologically, but the situation might change and he could still stay with the team,

“He even told me that he doesn’t know anything about his future yet.”

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, subsequently posted on X: “Mohamed is doing perfectly fine and neither he nor I prefer to discuss sensitive future plans with people not involved in them.

“Both he and I are very private about these things.

“Yes, people may ask and they may get a standard polite response but that’s about it.”

Mohamed Salah will LEAVE Liverpool

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed Liverpool’s response to suggestions that Salah could stay.

The transfer journalist has reported that the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have no plans to keep Salah, while revealing whether Cody Gakpo has told Liverpool that he wants to leave.

Jacobs posted on X at 8:35pm on June 13: “Cody Gakpo hasn’t told Liverpool directly he wants to leave.

“However, there has been recent interest in Gakpo from Italy, and Bayern from last summer.

“Liverpool not actively looking to sell and have noted the fee on Anthony Gordon’s £70m Barcelona move, which would inform their valuation.

“Gakpo is well contracted until 2030.

“Liverpool also have no plans to keep Mo Salah despite comments from Egyptian goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shenawy that ‘things could change’.”

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Real Madrid keen on Alexis Mac Allister

According to Football Insider, Real Madrid remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Alexis Mac Allister.

Real Madrid have long been keeping tabs on the Liverpool and Argentina international midfielder.

According to transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, even though Madrid have just appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager, the Spanish and European giants are still interested in Mac Allister.

O’Rourke said: “He has been on the radar of Real Madrid for a long time, Alexis Mac Allister.

“Obviously Real Madrid still haven’t really brought in a long term replacement for Toni Kroos or Luka Modric in that midfield.

“I’m sure Jose Mourinho will be looking to strengthen that area in the summer window.

“Mac Allister, by his own admission, I’m sure, struggled last season.

“He wasn’t able to perform to his best for Liverpool after missing pre-season.

“He’s under contract until 2028 and his father did admit earlier this year that there’d been no talks over a new deal.”

Liverpool plan Bradley Barcola move

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool plan to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Sources have told us that Barcola has informed PSG that he wants to leave this summer.

We understand that, along with Liverpool, Arsenal are also preparing moves for the France international winger.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have ‘been spoken to regarding a potential move’ for Barcola.