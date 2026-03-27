Liverpool plan €80m ‘bid’ for Brazilian star as €12m-a-year ‘offer’ claim emerges

Liverpool are considering making a huge bid for Nottingham Forest central defender Murillo, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are reportedly ready to offer a big salary to Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

With Ibrahima Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and Virgil van Dijk now 34, the defending Premier League champions are aiming to reinforce their rearguard in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool target Nottingham Forest defender Murillo

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

Sources have told us that Liverpool have shown ‘keen interest’ in the Brazil international central defender.

We understand that Liverpool could ‘table a substantial bid around the €80million mark (£69.4m, $92.5m)’ for the 23-year-old.

The Reds view the Brazilian centre-back as ‘a possible long-term option’ to replace the ageing Van Dijk.

However, Liverpool are not the only top club who want Murillo, who is very unlikely to stay at Forest next season, especially if the Tricky Trees get relegated from the Premier League.

Sources have informed us that Manchester United have already held ‘preliminary discussions’ with Forest for Murillo.

Murillo has another admirer in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, while Tottenham Hotspur, too, fancy the defender, as do Chelsea.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring Murillo, too.

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Liverpool ‘offer’ to Aurelien Tchouameni

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool are among the clubs keen on signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Reak Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are reported to be ‘willing to offer’ Tchouameni ‘a salary of €12million’ (£10.4m, $13.8m) per year, but the France international midfielder ‘just wants to be at Real Madrid’.

There is interest in the 26-year-old France international midfielder from Manchester United, too, according to the Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be taken with a pinch of salary,

However, Tchouameni, who has also played as a centre-back for Madrid, has no plans to leave Estadio Bermabeu anytime soon, with Los Blancos themselves said to be ready to hold talks with him over a new deal.

The report has stated: ‘Real Madrid will improve his salary in their offer, but they won’t drastically alter the established salary structure.

‘However, this isn’t a problem, as the player isn’t planning to ask for an exorbitant amount. He’s aware of his role within the team and the established salary scale.’

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No Cody Gakpo – Yan Diomande swap

Bild journalist Christian Falk has dismissed suggestions of a potential swap deal involving Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo and RB Leipzig wideman Yan Diomande.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: Liverpool are looking closely at Yan Diomande.

“I heard there’s always been Liverpool scouts in attendance at RB Leipzig’s recent matches in the stands.

“But also, there were scouts from PSG – so, be careful, Liverpool!

“The big advantage is that RB Leipzig would sell if an offer came in above the €100m mark.

“Bayern Munich are also keen on the 19-year-old, but this is too expensive for the Bavarians, so they won’t be involved in the poker.

“This is good news for the Premier League and PSG.

“I heard the rumours of a potential swap deal being in the works for Cody Gakpo and Diomande.

“Liverpool need a replacement with Mo Salah set to leave this summer, and it’s going to be difficult for them to bring in Michael Olise.

“I know that because Bayern Munich have made that crystal clear. So that’s why it would be a good option to get Yan Diomande.

“However, the rumours of a swap deal hold no truth.

“I heard there was no offer from Liverpool, and also, Leipzig wouldn’t make this swap deal because Gakpo is too expensive.

“Not to mention that they have a completely different profile in mind; they’re searching for younger players who can develop at the club.

“So, they’re not interested in Cody Gakpo.”