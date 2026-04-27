AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool will have to act fast to bring Rafael Leao to Anfield, with Manchester United now reportedly showing a keen determination to get a deal done to take him to Old Trafford, as Eduardo Camavinga refuses to leave Real Madrid this summer.

It emerged last week that Liverpool are keen on a 2026 summer deal for AC Milan star Leao.

Last season’s Premier League winners are said to have made enquiries for Leao, who is a left-winger by trade but has been operating as a centre-forward this season.

Milan are said to be willing to sell Leao – who was described as “magic” by his former AC Milan team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in La Gazzetta dello Sport in October 2025 – for £60million (€69.2, $81m) this summer.

Liverpool face Man Utd threat for Rafael Leao

However, it has now emerged in the Italian media that Manchester United are keen on signing Leao this summer.

‘Manchester United to San Siro for Leao, offer incoming’, claims the headline in Calciomercato.It.

The report itself has claimed that Man Utd have had scouts present at San Siro to watch the Milan star in action this summer.

It further noted: ‘Barcelona are also very interested in Rafael Leao, but in recent weeks, the Red Devils’ interest in the former Lille player has become increasingly concrete.’

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Eduardo Camavinga wants Real Madrid stay

While Liverpool face a serious threat from Man Utd for Leao, the Merseyside club have a problem in their quest to convince Eduardo Camavinga to leave Real Madrid and move to Anfield.

On April 8, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Liverpool’s interest in a 2026 summer deal for Camavinga.

Sources have told us that intermediaries are working on a swap deal involving Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool and Madrid star Camavinga.

Spanish media outlets, such as El Debate and AS, have reported that Real Madrid are ready to sell Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has even reported that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wants €70million (£61m, $82.4m) for the 23-year-old France international midfielder.

However, Camavinga has no plans whatsoever to leave Madrid and is keen on staying at Estadio Bernabeu, despite his injury problems and underwhelming performances.

Marca, a Real Madrid-leaning reputable Spanish publication with close ties to the club’s hierarchy, has reported: ‘So far, Camavinga has told his inner circle that he intends to turn things around and has no intention of accepting any offers this summer.’

Liverpool ‘calling’ for Yan Diomande

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Yan Diomande, revealing that the Reds have been “calling” for the RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast international winger.

Romano said about Diomande on his YouTube channel: “Paris Saint-Germain are interested, Bayern are interested, and also Liverpool remain keen on the player.

“For Yan Diomande, several clubs are there, several clubs are calling.

“Diomande has a new agency since January, Roc Nation, and Leipzig are discussing the possibility to keep the player for one more season, extend his contract and include a release clause to sell the player in 2027.

“But it is Diomande deciding, also, based on the proposals arriving this summer.

“Liverpool keep tracking the player. Liverpool have been in attendance with their scouts over the recent games, in the last two games of Red Bull Leipzig to follow Yan Diomande.

“And Liverpool appreciate the player. They know they are not alone.

“From Premier League, from Bayern, from Paris Saint-Germain, there are several clubs interested.

“But, Yan Diomande, for sure, is going to be an interesting case to follow in this summer transfer window, waiting first of all to understand if he decides to accept new contract from Leipzig, higher salary, release clause, leaving in 2027 or 2028, or if he wants to leave immediately.”