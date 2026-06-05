Liverpool make Rio Ngumoha U-turn as winger ‘wishes to leave’ after Andoni Iraola arrival

Liverpool have decided not to sell Rio Ngumoha in the summer transfer window despite having earlier been receptive to an exit, according to a report, as Cody Gakpo wants to leave Anfield, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Ngumoha from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The German champions want to sign a new left-winger this summer and view the 17-year-old as an ideal fit.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to sell Ngumoha this summer.

Sources have told us that Liverpool plan to hold talks with the former Chelsea prospect about a new contract.

Liverpool change Rio Ngumoha stance

The Secret Scout has also reported that Liverpool want to keep Ngumoha.

However, according to the account with 255,000 followers on X, the Reds had initially planned to sell him when they signed him in 2024.

The account posted at X at 8:19pm on June 5: “TSS understands Liverpool are aware of interest from top clubs in Europe including Bayern Munich who want to sign him this summer as per @David_Ornstein

“Initially when Rio signed they were open to possibly selling to a club in Europe with an option. As he was due to play 18s and 21s. However since his excellent performances over the season.

“It would take a ‘huge’ fee for Liverpool to consider him and view him as ‘one of the best wingers in the world’ #LFC”

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Cody Gakpo ‘wishes to leave’ Liverpool

While Ngumoha is set to stay at Liverpool, his Anfield team-mate Cody Gakpo could leave, according to Soccer News.

The Dutch news outlet has claimed that following the decision of Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to sack Arne Slot as the manager and replace him with Andoni Iraola, the winger wants to leave.

Gakpo ‘wishes to leave’, claims the report, which has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have ‘a serious interest in’ the Netherlands international winger.

The report has added: ‘Behind the scenes, Tottenham is working on a plan to convince the attacker and Liverpool in the coming period.’

Liverpool consider £40m bid for Alex Scott

With Liverpool aiming to revamp their midfield under Iraola this summer, the Reds are reportedly planning a bid for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

Iraola worked with Scott at Bournemouth and could make the midfielder his first signing for Liverpool.

Journalist Jamie Dickenson wrote on X at 5:35am on June 5: “Liverpool are considering a £40million bid for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

“The Cherries value their star man at £60m, with the 22-year-old currently in Miami with Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

“Ex-Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is set to join Liverpool on a two-year contract and could make Scott his first summer signing.

“The Reds are also interested in £100m RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, but Iraola will be tasked with getting the best out of their £415m spree from last summer on the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and others.

“Were Scott to join Liverpool he would link up with his old Bournemouth boss in Iraola, although he is currently focused on England duty.

“The 22-year-old is set to make his Three Lions debut tomorrow (Saturday) in the friendly against New Zealand after a stunning campaign for the south coast club.

“Manchester United and Tottenham – who Scott supported as a boy – are also keeping tabs on him.”