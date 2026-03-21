Swiss star wants ‘to play for Liverpool’ as ‘meetings’ held over €50m deal

OH Leuven central defender Roggerio Nyakossi wants to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), continue their quest to bring Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to Anfield.

Liverpool have a deal in place with Rennes to bring Jeremy Jacquet to Anfield in the summer of 2026.

Giovanni Leoni, who joined Liverpool from Parma last summer, is also expected to be ready for action for the 2026/27 campaign after he recovers from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

However, Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season, and so is Rhys Williams. Joe Gomez is injury-prone, while Virgil van Dijk is 34, so Liverpool are still looking for a new centre-back.

Roggerio Nyakossi ready to join Liverpool

According to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad, Liverpool want to sign Roggerio Nyakossi from OH Leuven in the summer of 2026.

Marseille sold Nyakossi to OH Leuven in January 2025 and inserted a buy-back clause in the deal.

For Liverpool to sign the 22-year-old Swiss defender, they need to first wait and see if Marseille will exercise that buy-back clause.

The Belgian outfit has gone on to claim that ‘Nyakossi would very much like to play for Liverpool’.

The youngster, who is under contract at OH Leuven until the summer of 2027, has scored three goals in 19 appearances for the Belgian Pro League club this season.

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Liverpool hold Eduardo Camavinga ‘meetings’

Liverpool are also pressing ahead in their quest to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 18, 2026, that Real Madrid are ready to sell Camavinga this summer.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are leading the race for the France international midfielder, although there is interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, too.

CaughtOffSide has now brought an update on Camavinga’s situation, reporting that Liverpool have held ‘two separate meetings with the player’s entourage’.

Madrid reportedly want at least €50million (£43.4m, $54m) for Camavinga, who is also able to play as a left-back.

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Arne Slot feeling the ‘pressure’

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that he is under “pressure”, as his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion away from home at the American Express Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

With Arsenal and Manchester City looking likely to finish first and second, respectively, in the table this season, the battle for the final Champions League places is between Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Chelsea and potentially even Brentford and Everton.

Slot told TNT Sports after the defeat to Brighton when he was asked about the pressure to end the season on a high: “There is always pressure at Liverpool. On me, on the players. That is completely normal.

“We have qualified for the quarter finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League but in the league we need to make sure that in the end, we qualify for the Champions League.

“As much as I dislike us losing here today, Brighton away has always been a difficult one and will always be a difficult one as long as they keep bringing in so many good players.

“But there are other games where we should have picked up more points, like last week against Tottenham.

“That is far more unacceptable than this. But even away at Brighton, a club like Liverpool should be able to get a result.”