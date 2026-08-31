Liverpool respond to £30m Nottingham Forest bid for midfielder as Cody Gakpo reacts to shock U-turn

Liverpool have rejected Nottingham Forest’s bid for Trey Nyoni, according to multiple sources, as Fabrizio Romano reveals how Cody Gakpo feels after the Reds decided against selling him to Manchester City.

Nyoni has been on the books of Liverpool since 2023 following his departure from Leicester City.

The 19-year-old midfielder is highly rated and has a bright future.

Nyoni has made 21 appearances for the Liverpool first team so far in his career, providing one assist in the process.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 23 that Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola rates Nyoni highly.

Sources have told us that Liverpool did not sign any replacement for Curtis Jones following his departure to Inter Milan because of the teenager.

Bailey said at the time: “Before pre-season I am told that Andoni Iraola, aware of the Curtis Jones situation, was worried about the depth – one reason he wanted Jones to stay.

“Iraola also wanted work done on other options and we can confirm that was the case.

“A host of options were assessed – they looked at the Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes situations, but they were not right for them.

“But the likes of Adam Wharton, Alex Scott and Lamine Camara – very good young players – have been assessed and they like what they have seen and heard, but we are talking £50, £60 or even more than £70million in terms of deals.

“Then in comes Nyoni and he has blown Iraola away, they firmly believe he is first-team ready and can compete with the likes of Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Mac Allister – they really see that as a midfield four and they even have Endo still around.”

Liverpool reject Nottingham Forest offer for Trey Nyoni

It has now emerged that Liverpool have rejected a bid of upto £30million from Nottingham Forest for Nyoni.

The Times journalist Paul Joyce wrote on X at 7:52pm on August 31: “Nottingham Forest have had a bid of £25 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, rejected for Liverpool midfielder Trey Nyoni.

“Nyoni, 19, is viewed as a valued member of Andoni Iraola’s squad.”

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke posted at 8:10pm: “Liverpool have flatly rejected Nottingham Forest’s £25m + £5m for Trey Nyoni.

“Liverpool have shut down the move and insist the talented midfielder is not for sale.”

The Telegraph’s Merseyside Correspondent noted at 7:58pm: “Nottingham Forest have had a £25m + £5m bid for Trey Nyoni rejected.

“He’s an important player for Andoni Iraola and Liverpool won’t consider doing business.”

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Cody Gakpo accepts Liverpool U-turn

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Cody Gakpo has accepted Liverpool’s decision to keep him at the club.

Gakpo had a deal in place to join Manchester City should Liverpool be able to find a suitable replacement for the Netherlands international winger.

With Liverpool struggling to find a winger to replace Gakpo, the Reds have rejected Man City’s bid for the winger, with the Dutchman accepting the decision and willing to stay at Anfield.

Romano wrote on X at 4:56pm on August 31: “OFFICIAL: Liverpool have decided to keep Cody Gakpo at the club as they can’t find a replacement.

“£85m bid from Manchester City rejected as Gakpo has accepted to stay, ready to continue at #LFC.”

Harvey Elliott leaving Liverpool for Valencia

Romano has also reported that Harvey Elliott is on his way out of Liverpool.

The Italian journalist has revealed that the attacking midfielder is set to join Valencia on loan.

Romano noted on X at 5:17pm on August 31: “Valencia reach verbal agreement to sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool, here we go!

“Majority of salary covered and deal agreed with Elliott set for La Liga switch.

“Medical booked, as @MatteMoretto reports.

“Green light from #LFC.”

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