Liverpool one of five realistic clubs for Vinicius Junior as FSG target ANOTHER record-breaking Brazilian winger

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are among the clubs that Vinicius Junior could join should he leave Real Madrid, according to a report, as Andoni Iraola’s side are keeping tabs on Fulham winger Kevin.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players on the planet and is starring for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

At club level, the winger has been a huge success at Real Madrid, winning LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions.

However, Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid at the end of next season.

Talks over a new contract have not been going well, with Los Blancos reportedly unwilling to match his wage demands.

Liverpool linked with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior

According to El Debate, Vinicius Junior is in a ‘dilemma’ over whether to sign a new contract or leave as a free agent in the summer of 2027.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has stated: ‘Federico Pena, his Brazilian agent at Rock Nation Sports, was the first to tell him not to renew his contract so he could receive that signing bonus and, if necessary, demand it from Real Madrid.

‘Some of the player’s entourage are a real mess, each pulling in their own direction.

‘They tell him one thing and then the opposite.

‘Keep in mind that footballers’ entourages are very dangerous because everyone wants a piece of the pie.

‘That said, Vinicius’s main dilemma when deciding whether to leave and accept a transfer is that he only has five realistic clubs that can sign him: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.’

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Liverpool target Kevin

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool, who appointed Andoni Iraola as their manager earlier this summer, are keeping tabs on Kevin.

Fulham signed Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2025 for a club-record fee of £34.6million.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger is under contract at Fulham until the summer of 2030, with the London club having the option to extend it by another year.

During the 2025/26 campaign, Kevin played as a left-winger for Fulham and scored eight goals in 36 matches in all competitions, providing six assists as well.

Jeremy Jacquet delighted with Liverpool move

New Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet has expressed his delight at finally moving to Anfield.

Liverpool agreed a deal with Rennes in February to sign Jacquet in a £60million deal this summer.

The Merseyside club announced the signing of the defender on Wednesday.

Jacquet told Liverpool’s official website: “I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here.

“I am very happy. When I see the facilities, I can see myself there. I feel good here and I am very excited to get started.

“For me it’s a big dream, it’s a big club. A club like Liverpool, it’s a big dream for me.”

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