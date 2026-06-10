Manchester City midfielder Xavier Parker wants to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), learn of Kennet Eichhorn’s ‘dream’ to play at Anfield.

Liverpool and Man City have developed into bitter rivals in recent years, with the two clubs regularly fighting for the Premier League title.

It was Arsenal who became the Premier League champions last season, but Liverpool and Man City will be aiming to take the title off the Gunners in the 2026/27 campaign.

Both Liverpool and Man City are busy scouring the transfer market to make major signings to strengthen their first-team squad.

However, like all top clubs, Liverpool and Man City are also on the hunt for young and talented players they can mould into first-team stars.

Man City attacking midfielder Xavier Parker is a player that Liverpool are ‘keen’ on, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Cityzens are trying to convince the 16-year-old to stay at the club, but, it has emerged that he wants to join Liverpool this summer.

Xavier Parker wants to join Liverpool

The Secret Scout reported on X at 9:34am on June 10: “EXCL – Liverpool and Xavier Parker representatives have begun contract negotiations.

“Both parties want the move. Parker is a Liverpool fan.

“Expected to leave Man City at the end of this month when his contract ends and join #LFC

“Ongoing interest from other clubs, #MCFC have already targeted top talent replacements.”

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Kennet Eichhorn’s Liverpool ‘dream’ alive

Liverpool have been in talks to sign Kennet Eichhorn, but the Reds have failed in their pursuit of the Hertha Berlin defensive midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have been in talks with Eichhorn’s camp.

Sources have told us that Liverpool ‘believed they had made significant progress’, but it is Bayer Leverkusen that are set to sign the Hertha Berlin defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window.

However, Space | ™, which has 18,6000 followers on X, has claimed that Liverpool could sign the youngster when he turns 19 due to a release clause, adding that the German gem wants to play at Anfield.

The account posted on X at 2:07pm on June 10: “Thanks to the outstanding relationship between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, a relationship I have consistently highlighted throughout the Florian Wirtz negotiations, an agreement has now been reached between all parties involved regarding the future of Kennet Eichhorn, exactly as anticipated and reported yesterday.

“I reported yesterday that Liverpool’s objective was never in doubt and that the club would continue exploring alternative structures should legal, regulatory and contractual complexities make the original pathway more difficult, and that has now proven to be the case.

“The agreed solution will see Eichhorn join Bayer Leverkusen permanently on paper rather than through the initially discussed loan structure, allowing all parties to navigate the relevant considerations while preserving Liverpool’s long-term objective of eventually bringing the player to Anfield.

“Central to the agreement is a future release clause mechanism specifically designed to protect Liverpool’s long-term position, with the club securing contractual assurances that provide a clear and realistic pathway to complete the transfer at a later stage despite Eichhorn becoming a Bayer Leverkusen player in the meantime.

“The release clause will only become active once the player reaches the age of nineteen, at which point Liverpool will be able to trigger the agreed mechanism should they wish to proceed, a provision those familiar with the structure describe as the most important aspect of the entire agreement, ensuring the club retain a clear route towards a player they continue to value exceptionally highly.

“From Liverpool’s perspective, the outcome is viewed extremely positively, because rather than abandoning the pursuit due to difficulties surrounding the signing-on fees and compensation structures being sought by the player’s camp, the club have effectively secured a delayed pathway towards the same objective they have pursued from the outset.

“Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, receive one of Germany’s most highly regarded young talents and, as I can now exclusively reveal, also received important assurances regarding Jarell Quansah as part of the broader relationship between the two clubs, with Liverpool agreeing that they do not intend to activate the buy-back clause currently included in the defender’s contract, further highlighting the strength of the relationship between the two clubs.

“Everything about this outcome reflects the trust established between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen over recent years, with all parties leaving discussions satisfied and Eichhorn retaining every opportunity to fulfil his long-term dream of one day playing at Anfield.”

Chelsea urged to raid Liverpool for Jeremie Frimpong

Former Spain international midfielder Gaizka Mendieta believes that Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong would be a good signing for Chelsea, having worked with incoming Blues manager Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

Metro quotes Mendieta as saying: “Jeremie Frimpong could be a good asset for Xabi Alonso at Chelsea.

“Managers have players they trust from previous clubs and there will be a belief from the player that they can find that form again.

“We often see players reuniting with former coaches for that reason, especially if things aren’t going well for those players like Frimpong at Liverpool.

“It’s a way of getting them back to form, hoping you can get the maximum out of the player and help you win things.

“I’m sure Chelsea will be active again in the market, they have to let players leave and bring new players in to suit the new coach.”