€150m star gives ‘green light to join Liverpool’ as Xabi Alonso responds to FSG ‘enquiry’ for Chelsea ‘untouchable’

Liverpool are keen to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield this summer

Yan Diomande is ready to join Liverpool and play at Anfield, according to a reliable source, as the Reds make a move to sign Josh Acheampong from Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea.

TEAMtalk has long reported Liverpool’s desire to sign Diomande from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), view Diomande as the perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is leaving this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are in talks with Diomande’s agents over a 2026 summer deal.

Liverpool are trying to get a deal done before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals this month.

RB Leipzig do not want to sell Diomande and want to keep the Ivory Coast international winger for another season.

Bild has reported that Leipzig could demand up to €150million (£129.6m, $174.5m) for Diomande.

There has now been a positive update on the future of Diomande, as far as Liverpool are concerned.

Yan Diomande open to Liverpool move

According to FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna, Diomande is ready to join Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Aouna posted on X at 6:03pm on June 1: “Yan Diomandé has given his green light to join PSG & Liverpool.

“Several meetings have already taken place between PSG / Leipzig and his agents.”

The report in Footmercato has added that Diomande has ‘given his approval to join Paris Saint-Germain’ and is also ‘tempted by the prospect of joining Liverpool’.

The French news outlet stated: ‘According to our sources, Yan Diomande has given his approval to join Paris Saint-Germain.

‘This is a crucial step in the recruitment process, as the Parisian club is waiting for mutual interest before making a move.

‘Diomande, on the other hand, is less enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Bayern Munich, who are also interested in his services.

‘He is, however, also tempted by the prospect of joining Liverpool…

‘It remains to be seen whether PSG will be able to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig, who are in a strong position given the length of the contract.

‘The Parisian club has no intention of overpaying for any player, believing they already have a sufficiently talented squad.’

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Liverpool make Josh Acheampong enquiry

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have failed to convince Chelsea to sell Josh Acheampong in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are among the clubs that have ‘made enquiries’ about Acheampong.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich, too, have enquired about a potential deal for the defender.

However, Chelsea have rejected those ‘approaches’ and have decided to keep the defender.

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso considers Acheampong as an ‘untouchable’ player and plans to work with him next season.

Florian Wirtz will not leave Liverpool for Chelsea

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are not planning to raid Liverpool for Florian Wirtz.

There have been reports that Alonso wants Chelsea to sign Wirtz, who worked with the former Real Madrid manager at Bayer Leverkusen.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported last week that Liverpool will not sell Wirtz, and now Romano has reported that the Germany international attacking midfielder will stay at Anfield.

Romano said about Wirtz on his YouTube channel: “No, Florian Wirtz is not leaving Liverpool this summer.

“The relationship between Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz is excellent, of course.

“They won together and had a fantastic time together at Bayer Leverkusen, but that’s it.

“So, there is no negotiations, no talks.

“Chelsea are not looking for that kind of player, and also it’s important to mention that Florian Wirtz remains an important part of Liverpool’s squad.

“Liverpool absolutely believe in Florian Wirtz.

“They believe that next season could be his season in red, so absolutely no movements around Florian Wirtz.

“Forget about those links coming from England.”