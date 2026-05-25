Liverpool are keen to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield this summer

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are in a battle for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, while another reliable journalist has confirmed that attacking midfielder Samuel Martinez is on his way to Anfield.

TEAMtalk has long reported Liverpool’s interest in signing Diomande from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Liverpool view Diomande as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is leaving Anfield this summer.

We understand that Liverpool are already in talks with the agents of the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international winger.

RB Leipzig want to keep Diomande and value the teenager at €100million (£86.2m, $116.4m).

Yan Diomande tops Liverpool ‘shortlist’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported on Monday evening that Liverpool and PSG have placed Diomande at the top of their respective shortlists for the summer of 2026.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me start by telling you that Yan Diomande is absolutely in the shortlist, on top of their shortlist at Paris Saint-Germain and at Liverpool.

“These two clubs are in for Yan Diomande, and the player is considering his options, taking to his agents, talking to the clubs to understand what’s the best option possible for him, in terms of project, in terms of contract, in terms of development, in terms of manager, so, there will be conversations with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to decide the best option possible.

“So, talks will continue, nothing really imminent, but talks will continue.

“On the other side, there is Leipzig because Leipzig offered Yan Diomande the chance to stay at the club.

“One more season, leave in 2027, sign a new contract, get better salary and let’s include a release clause into the contract.

“But, at the moment, Yan Diomande, is still considering to leave this summer.

“In order to leave this summer, you need to negotiate with Leipzig, and Leipzig want around €100million, maybe more, for Yan Diomande.

“Also, based on what’s going to happen with the proposals.

“So, there will be movement around Diomande.

“Get ready because Liverpool want him, PSG want him, player and Leipzig will dictate the conditions.”

DON’T MISS: True Liverpool stance on sacking Slot, hiring Iraola CONFIRMED as coaching change agreed – Exclusive

Samuel Martinez will join Liverpool

It emerged last week that Liverpool are set to sign Samuel Martinez from Atletico Nacional.

The 17-year-old Colombian attacking midfielder already has a deal in place with Liverpool and will move to Anfield in 2027.

Reliable journalist, Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, has brought an update on Martinez’s situation.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 6:11pm on May 25: “Samuel Martínez to Liverpool is a done deal, as reported.

“Next steps: visa process and trip to England for medical examinations.

“Afterwards, he will sign a five-year contract. #LFC

“The general plan – depending on wildcard regulations – is for him to join first-team pre-season from next summer onwards, with his first year planned between Liverpool U21 and the U19 Youth League. @SkySportDE.”

Liverpool keen on Bradley Barcola

Romano has also said that should Liverpool lose Yan Diomande to Paris Saint-Germain, then the Premier League club will make a move for French winger Bradley Barcola, who could leave PSG this summer.

Romano said: “Then when we talk about wingers, remember what I told you about Liverpool because if Yan Diomande goes to Paris Saint-Germain, Bradley Barcola could really leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

“It’s a possibility.

“Liverpool wanted Barcola in August 2025, but was not possible to proceed, but Liverpool are still there.

“Liverpool are still interested in Barcola.

“So, Diomande and Barcola, Barcola and Diomande, these are the two main names for Liverpool.”

READ NEXT: Newcastle stunned as Liverpool in ‘concrete talks’ to sign record-breaking midfielder