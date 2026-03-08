Liverpool ‘considering’ signing award-winning Senegalese midfielder as FSG sanction £86.5m deal

Liverpool have added AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara to their list of targets for the summer transfer window, according to a transfer journalist, while the cost of a new deal for Ryan Gravenberch has emerged.

TEAMtalk reported on January 19, 2026, that Liverpool plan to be busy in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes could look at making ‘four or five more significant signings’ at the end of the season.

Among the areas that the defending Premier League champions aim to strengthen is the midfield.

Liverpool target AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara

One of the midfielders who has caught the eyes of Liverpool scouts is AS Monaco star Lamine Camara.

According to journalist Ekram Konur, who has over 240,000 followers on X, Liverpool are ‘considering’ signing the 22-year-old Senegal international midfielder in the summer of 2026.

Camara is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and has been at AS Monaco since 2024.

The youngster has won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 African Nations Championship with Senegal.

Camara won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament in 2023 and clinched the Africa Young Player of the Year awards in 2023 and 2024.

Konur wrote on X at 8:23pm on March 8, 2026: “Liverpool considering Lamine Camara for next season!

“Senegal international midfielder → currently at Monaco.

“Club scouts impressed with his Ligue 1 performances.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Details of new Ryan Gravenberch contract

On March 7, 2026, Liverpool announced a new contract for Ryan Gravenberch.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2023, and his progress and impressive performances have seen the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), reward him with ‘a new long-term contract’.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf has shared details of the new deal for the Netherlands international midfielder.

According to the report, the new contract for Gravenberch is worth €100million (£86.5m, $115.5m).

The youngster will earn that sum over the entire period of his stay at Liverpool – not including the multi-million bonuses.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Andy Robertson opens up on Liverpool future

Andy Robertson has revealed why he decided to stay at Liverpool in the winter transfer window.

Robertson is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur were keen on securing his services.

The Scottish left-back held talks with Spurs over a move, with Tottenham and Liverpool also in agreement over a transfer fee for Robertson.

However, ultimately, Robertson stayed put at Anfield and is determined to lead Liverpool to success under manager Arne Slot this season.

The Daily Mail has quoted Robertson as saying: “There was obviously interest there – there were discussions had with both sets of clubs.

“But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool and that was the decision made.

“I was never not committed. I’ve been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I’ll be committed until I’m no longer needed.

“That’s always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I’ve given this club everything.

“It’s been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone.

“Now we move forward and like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training.

“Whatever was happening behind the scenes happened, and all I can say is that I kept focusing on football.

“I’ve always said that (the talks) will stay between me and the club.

“I don’t think it will get played out in public. It is not one of them.

“I have got an amazing relationship with Richard Hughes and with Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards.

“I’ve had a good relationship with these people and these people brought me to the football club.

“They have helped make me who I am, so in that respect, we’ve had a fantastic relationship.

“I think out of respect to them, and they have respected me, then the conversations will be in-house.

“When a decision is made, and we’re getting to the point where I only have three months left on my contract, it will be announced to you guys.

“My thought process is I want to win trophies at Liverpool.

“That has always been my focus. Every season, I want to win trophies, whether that is an FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Champions League, the Premier League.

“I always want to win trophies because the club demands it and the fans demand it. That has never changed.”