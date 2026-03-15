Liverpool want to sign Newcastle ‘cornerstone’ as FSG plan audacious ‘direct swap’

Liverpool want to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United as a direct replacement for Andy Robertson, according to a report, as a claim is made in the Spanish meia about a swap deal involving Alexis Mac Allister and Eduardo Camavinga.

Robertson is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool are planning to hand Robertson a new short-term deal, but amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic in him, the Scottish left-back could choose to leave Anfield for good this summer.

Milos Kerkez is the number one left-back at Liverpool at the moment, and although Kostas Tsimikas is scheduled to return from his loan spell at AS Roma at the end of the season, it is unlikely that manager Arne Slot will keep him in his squad.

Liverpool target Lewis Hall

Liverpool are reported to have identified a replacement for Robertson already, with CaughtOffSide reporting that scouts of the defending Premier League champions are ‘closely monitoring’ Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall.

The report has suggested Hall as ‘the ideal long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson’.

However, Newcastle do not want to sell the 21-year-old left-back, with manager Eddie Howe considering ‘him a cornerstone of his project’.

Newcastle will demand at least £65-70million (up to €61m, $80.2m) for the 21-year-old England international, who is also able to play as a midfielder.

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Liverpool – Real Madrid swap deal

A speculative Spanish report has claimed a potential swap deal between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Liverpool want to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid, who have an eye on Alexis Mac Allister.

The report has claimed that ‘a direct swap’ is being ‘considered’ that would enable all parties to be happy.

It noted: ‘For Liverpool, it would mean betting on the growth of a young midfielder with enormous potential, while Real Madrid would incorporate an established player who could perform from the first moment.

‘These types of transactions are not common in modern football, but both entities could find clear benefits in the exchange.

‘For now, everything is in its initial stages and no definitive agreement has been reached.’

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Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in demand

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is in demand.

Sources have told us that a number of clubs have got in touch with Liverpool over signing Mamardashvili in the summer transfer window.

Alisson is the number one goalkeeper at Liverpool at the moment.

While Liverpool view Mamardashvili as good enough to take over Alisson, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have activated the option in the Brazilian’s contract and could even offer him a further extension.

This has opened the door for other clubs to make contact with Liverpool over a potential loan deal for Mamardashvili.