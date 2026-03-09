Liverpool plan ‘talks’ with ‘ideal’ midfielder as FSG get ‘serious’ about €40m deal

Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi, who has been linked with Liveprool

Liverpool plan to hold talks with Caleb Yirenkyi to convince him to move to Anfield, according to a report, as sources tell TEAMtalk about the Reds’ desire to sign former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby.

Sources have told us that Liverpool plan to make four or five major signings in the summer transfer window.

One of the areas that Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), plan to strengthen is central midfield.

Liverpool to hold ‘talk’s with Caleb Yirenkyi

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have identified Caleb Yirenkyi as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

The Ghana international is on the books of Nordsjaelland at the moment and is considered one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

The Liverpool-centric news outlet has claimed that Liverpool made an approach to Nordsjaelland to sign Yirenkyi in the January transfer window and remain keen on a 2026 summer deal.

The defending Premier League champions have ‘arranged to hold talks with Yirenkyi’s representatives during the March international break’.

The report has added: ‘In this crucial period to determine Yirenkyi’s future, his agents and his family members will tour a number of clubs to hold discussions about their prospective visions for the future.

‘During this process, Liverpool officials will have an opportunity to present their plans and try to convince Yirenkyi’s representatives over a move to Anfield.’

Anfield Watch has also explained why Liverpool are so keen on Yirenkyi.

The report has observed: ‘Yirenkyi is seen as an ideal profile by Liverpool because he can play in a number of different midfield roles – holding midfielder to a box-to-box no.8 and even as a full-back.

‘There is a belief that he could become an excellent squad player while also having the potential to be a starter in the future.’

Liverpool in contact to sign Moussa Diaby

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are ‘giving serious thoughts’ to the prospect of signing Moussa Diaby in the summer transfer window.

Diaby starred for Aston Villa in England and is now doing well at Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Arne Slot’s side are on the hunt for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, who could leave the Reds at the end of the season.

Sources have told us that Liverpool believe that Diaby could replace Mo Salah on the right side of their attack.

We understand that Al-Ittihad are willing to sell the France international winger for around €40million (£35m, $47m).

Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool are in close contact with Diaby’s representatives over a 2026 summer move.

Liverpool scout Maghnes Akliouche

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are interested in AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, too.

Lile Diaby, Akliouche is also a France international and has been playing predominantly as a right-winger this season.

The 24-year-old, who can also operate in attacking midfield, has scored six goals and given seven assists in 34 matches in all competitions for Monaco so far this season.

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that Liverpool are looking at Akliouche as a potential replacement for Mo Salah.

We understand that Liverpool scouts watched the winger in action for AS Monaco in their 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last Friday.