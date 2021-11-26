Liverpool are being tipped to sign outstanding Sporting attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves, while Friday’s transfer gossip also claims that Newcastle are ready to make a move for versatile Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

SPORTING STAR TIPPED FOR LIVERPOOL SWITCH

Liverpool are once again being tipped to swoop for Sporting star Pedro Goncalves, who caught the eye again in his side’s impressive Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Record reported back in January that the Reds were very keen on the playmaker, while a summer swoop was also mooted at one point.

Goncalves, who operates mainly as a No.10 but can also play out wide, scored 23 times last season as Sporting won their first league title in two decades.

The 23-year-old has notched 11 times this term and scored his fifth goal in three games as Sporting beat Dortmund 3-1 to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

Despite his injury woes, Pulisic should be high up on Liverpool's list.

His eye-catching displays have been attracting interest from across Europe, with Rousing The Kop claiming that the Reds could renew their interest – either in January or next summer.

A Bola previously reported that the player has a £67million release clause, which at that age seems reasonable.

Goncalves has so far been capped twice by Portugal and is expected to have a huge future ahead of him.

NEWCASTLE TARGET CITY UTILITY MAN

Oleksandr Zinchenko is on Newcastle’s list of January targets as Eddie Howe attempts to keep them in the Premier League. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have joined a number of clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle United, in wanting to sign 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. (Daily Mail)

Steven Gerrard plans to boost Aston Villa’s performances by deploying the ‘unit coaches’ he used to great effect while manager of Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are bringing in Ralf Rangnick as interim boss – despite the German snubbing a similar role at Chelsea in January. (The Sun)

Liverpool and Juventus have sent scouts to watch Olympiacos wonderkid Aguibou Camara in action against Fenerbahce. (The Sun)

Newcastle have joined a long list of teams hoping to sign Benfica youngster Darwin Nunez. (The Sun)

AND MORE GOSSIP

Manchester City will step up their attempts to secure Raheem Sterling to a long-term contract following his goalscoring return to Pep Guardiola’s team and interest from Barcelona. (Daily Telegraph)

Ralf Rangnick was Manchester United’s overwhelming choice to take over as interim manager after making a huge impression during an interview for which he had less than 24 hours to prepare. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken with Arsene Wenger about a possible return to the club. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United did not consult Sir Alex Ferguson before deciding to appoint Ralf Rangnick as the club’s new interim manager. (Daily Express)

Newcastle target Axel Witsel is reportedly preparing to bid farewell to team-mates at Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Express)

Raphinha has reaffirmed his commitment to Leeds, claiming he can fulfil his ambitions at Elland Road. (Daily Mirror)

PSG have reportedly opened negotiations to appoint Zinedine Zidane as their next manager in an update of great importance to Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)