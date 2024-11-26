TEAMtalk can reveal the latest on the futures of high-profile Liverpool trio Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as the clock continues to count down on their contracts running out next summer.

The Anfield outfit are facing a number of questions over the futures of some of their top stars, with three of their very best all having deals that expire in 2025.

Salah has already come in for some criticism after publically speaking out about his own future, with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher particularly savage about how the Egyptian went about it.

And now TT sources have updated us with what is happening in regards to the deals…

Mohammed Salah

Salah lit the media fuse when he stated he had not received any offer from Liverpool and was currently “more in than out”. This came as a surprise to some Liverpool sources who have been adamant the club has initiated talks with his agents and have a strong offer ready.

The Egyptian is the highest earner at the club bringing home over £300,000 per week, alongside his image rights and sponsorship deals his agents have suggested he brings home almost £1million-a-week currently.

He has been a tremendous signing for the club since his arrival from Roma in 2017 and has gone onto look like a huge bargain for just over £34m. He has become one of the greatest right-wingers of the Premier League era and scored over 200 goals for the club.

This is why fans are worried they will lose him for nothing but Liverpool sources are adamant that, despite his recent comments, talks are underway and will be moving in the next couple of weeks.

It’s also key to note that sometimes comments are made in public to push deals over the line or persuade the other side of the negotiation table.

Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk has also gone onto become one of the best in his position since signing for the club and was no doubt one of the main signings who lead Liverpool to winning the Premier League in 2020. He is also running out of time on his deal and there are major European sides ready to pounce in January.

Again, one of the top earners at Anfield, he is ready to stay and wants to help the reign of Arne Slot and lead The Reds back to Premier League and European glory. Talks are underway according to sources and have been cited as very positive.

Some sources have gone as far as to say a deal is agreed in principle and the details are being ironed out, which is exciting for supporters. Bayern Munich and Barcelona are very keen and have been watching the situation but the Netherlands skipper is the most advanced and likely to stay as things stand.

He is also very much enjoying life under the new manager and has built up a great relationship very quickly with Arne Slot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has been headline news for the last few months as his deal comes towards the end of its time. As we have reported and is now widely known Real Madrid are obsessed with the talented full-back and have a major desire to bring him in during the summer window.

They can officially approach the academy prospect in January but have been doing their due diligence to make sure they are best placed when the new year comes around.

Again sources are strongly stating that Liverpool are calm about his future and talks have begun over a new deal. He currently earns less that Van Dijk and Salah, bringing home just under £2o0k per week. However, the new offer will bring him in line with the club’s top earners and be enough, Liverpool hope, to convince him to stay.

There is a confidence from Madrid that he will join up with his fellow countryman, Jude Bellingham, next season but Liverpool sources have warned that he is keen to stay at his boyhood club. They have made it clear he wants to captain the side and his desire is to remain at Liverpool for the foreseeable.

There is no doubt that when Madrid come calling it is very hard to ignore but the Premier League leaders are working very hard to make sure he is wearing their red strip next season and not the famous white of Real Madrid instead.

