Latest on Xabi Alonso to Liverpool revealed amid Arne Slot doubts as risky Marc Guehi decision made

The sacking of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid has led to speculation that he could replace Arne Slot at Liverpool, amid fresh doubts about the Dutch coach, while the Reds are taking a major gamble after making a risky decision on Marc Guehi.

Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, and while that certainly mustn’t be forgotten, the team’s performance this term has been underwhelming to say the least.

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the league table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, leaving their title defence almost certainly in ruins.

Slot has come under intense criticism amid Liverpool’s recent poor form, and we have revealed how the club’s hierarchy have begun looking at potential new managers, in case they do decide to make a change.

Alonso, who was a force for Liverpool during his playing days, would almost certainly come under consideration should Slot be sacked, and fresh updates have emerged on that front.

But perhaps a more pressing matter is the saga surrounding Crystal Palace centre-back and captain Guehi, who remains a top target for Liverpool, after their failed move for him last summer.

Xabi Alonso latest, with Arne Slot’s future ‘uncertain’

Reliable sources have told us that Slot is ‘not in any jeopardy at the moment’, but as with any well-run club, Liverpool have contingency plans in place.

Alonso was considered by the Reds prior to Slot’s appointment and before he took the reins at Real Madrid – a stint that ultimately ended in disappointment.

Spanish outlet AS claim that Xabi Alonso is admired by three clubs – Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich – and they ‘won’t hesitate to pursue him if the opportunity arises.’

While all three clubs have managers, Slot’s future is said to be the ‘most uncertain.’

Tottenham have also been linked with Alonso as pressure ramps up on Thomas Frank, though the report states it would be ‘difficult’ for them to ‘convince Xabi’.

Alonso may well be on Liverpool’s radar, but pundit Simon Jordan believes that Slot must be given time to improve things at Anfield.

“You look at it and go, where does he [Alonso] go? Liverpool if Slot fails, but Slot’s not going to fail. Slot’s had a great first season,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“He’s having a little bit of a sabbatical in his second season like Jurgen Klopp did when he won the Premier League and people still idolise him. So give Slot a little bit of latitude here.”

Liverpool take Marc Guehi gamble

Meanwhile, our sources have confirmed that Liverpool have made a final decision on Palace star Guehi – they will NOT move for him in this month’s transfer window.

The plan is to wait until next summer, when Guehi’s Palace contract expires, and he’ll therefore be available on a free transfer.

The 26-time capped England international remains at the top of the Reds’ shortlist as they look to add a new centre-back, with Ibrahima Konate’s future shrouded in doubt.

Guehi was keen to join Liverpool last summer, when a £35m deal was agreed with Palace, before the transfer collapsed.

However, he is now keeping his options open and Manchester City have exploded into the race with furious intent.

Unlike Liverpool, they are expected to submit a bid for Guehi this month, as they attempt to get ahead of the competition.

But as our transfer insiders Graeme Bailey and Dean Jones have both reported, Man City must match Palace’s £35m price tag to convince them to sell, but also put in place the same deal he would get if he moved on a free transfer in the summer.

That means not only substantial wages, but a huge signing on deal and bonuses, that otherwise would not normally be connected with a January transfer.

Therefore, striking an agreement for Guehi is ‘not easy’, sources say, giving Liverpool hope that their gamble to wait could pay off.

Liverpool move for Juventus livewire hits dead end

In other news, Liverpool have been linked with an eye-catching winter move for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, but they are reportedly set to be left disappointed.

The 20-year-old has managed eight goals and eight assists in 26 appearances for Juve so far this term, while he won Tuttosport’s Golden Boy Web award in December 2024.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all said to have registered varying levels of interest.

However, reports suggest that Yildiz is set to agree a lucrative new contract with Juve, which will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future

